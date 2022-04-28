Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 28th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

In what has become one of the most unlikely but exciting first-round matchups, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Phoenix Suns at Smoothie King Center for Game 6 on April 28th.

Coming off a 112-97 win at home, the Suns have taken a commanding 3-2 lead in the series. Phoenix have had their work cut out for them so far.

The Pelicans have continued to put up a tough fight against the top-seed in the West. Now faced with a win-or-go home situation on their home turf, New Orleans will have to bring their best to beat the best.

However, the health status of the Pelicans' star performer may raise a few concerns for the side in Game 6.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Thursday, Apriil 28, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Friday, April 29, 2022; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Phoenix Suns Preview

Chris Paul celebrates the win with the fans

The Phoenix Suns came away with an important win in Game 5. Playing without Devin Booker, the Suns have looked relatively vulnerable. But with Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton leading the side, Phoenix have managed to stay afloat.

Game 5 saw Phoenix stay in control for the majority of the game. Having taken a sizeable lead early in the game itself, the Suns did a solid job of stunting any runs made by the Pelicans and getting their own offense going in response.

The unsung hero for the game was Mikal Bridges. As an active force on the defensive end, Bridges played 47 minutes and had an active role on the offensive end as well.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Mikal Bridges was a lockdown defender in Game 5. He held the Pelicans to 7 points on 3-of-17 shooting as the primary defender.



In the series, New Orleans is shooting 36% from the floor and has turned the ball over 12 times when Bridges is defending. Mikal Bridges was a lockdown defender in Game 5. He held the Pelicans to 7 points on 3-of-17 shooting as the primary defender.In the series, New Orleans is shooting 36% from the floor and has turned the ball over 12 times when Bridges is defending. https://t.co/EEMHJAafkw

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Mikal Bridges | F - Cameron Johnson | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Jose Alvarado and Brandon Ingram look on at Game 5

The New Orleans Pelicans have put up an impressive fight against the best in the West. Taking two games off a series that was written off as a sweep, the Pelicans have shown immense potential for the future.

Game 5 saw low productivity from the Pelicans early on. This massive deficit early on would be their undoing as they struggled to bridge the gap down the stretch.

With Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum leading the offensive charge, the Pelicans continued to see valuable minutes from Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado as they covered Chris Paul on the defensive end.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jose Alvarado forces ANOTHER 8-second Violation on CP3 Jose Alvarado forces ANOTHER 8-second Violation on CP3 😱 https://t.co/SUWuVUBs35

While the scoreline implies a much more one-sided contest, the Pelicans gave Phoenix hell for all four-quarters.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - CJ McCollum | G - Brandon Ingram | F - Herbert Jones | F - Jaxson Hayes | C - Jonas Valanciunas

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Phoenix Suns 3-2 -134 Over 213.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) New Orleans Pelicans 2-3 +112 Under 213.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers have favored the Suns to win Game 6. This could be primarily due to their recent performers. Although the side has been evenly balanced for the most part, the Suns have managed to snatch someone from the Pelicans after the win in Game 5.

While New Orleans have displayed their ability to fight back, the wall they need to climb in this game may be too large to scale.

Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have a 25-16 record on the road. Chris Paul played 39 minutes in the last game and scored 22 points. The scoring totals for the games haven't gone OVER in the Suns' last 5 games.

New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram had to tape two fingers on his hand during Game 5. The New Orleans Pelicans are 1-1 at home in this series. The Pelicans have continued to dominate the rebounding glass.

Suns vs Pelicans Match Predictions

The Suns should be able to seal the win in Game 6 to clinch the series. While the Pelicans have homecourt advantage and have made good use of it in previous games as well, their last game saw Phoenix flex their muscles a little, which could have an impact on how New Orleans approaches this game.

However, the Pelicans have managed to surprise earlier in the series as well. Should Brandon Ingram be in good condition for this game, New Orleans are still in a good position to compete for a win.

Where to watch the Suns vs Pelicans game?

The Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into ESPN 100.3 FM as well.

