Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will face off against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden in an enticing NBA 2021-22 regular-season game on Friday.

The Suns come into this game on the back of a 14-game unbeaten run. Their performances have been top notch, with all the players on their roster delivering the goods.

In their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Devin Booker scored 35 points to help them get a 120-115 win on the night. Playing at the MSG has not been easy for any team. Considering the form the Suns are in, they will go into this game with hopes of pulling out their 15th consecutive win.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are high on confidence after securing a glorious win over the LA Lakers. Despite a good offensive showing in the first three quarters, the Purple and Gold ran out of steam in the fourth as the Knicks put on a defensive spectacle to walk away with a 106-100 win.

Beating the Phoenix Suns is going to be a challenge for the Knicks, though. However, buoyed by their victory over the Lakers, the Knicks will fancy their chances of come out victorious on Friday.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Suns have reported Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric to be out of this game due to injuries. Abdel Nader has been listed as questionable for the game due to a right knee injury.

Player Name Status Reason Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Dario Saric Out ACL Injury Abdel Nader Questionable Right Knee (Injury Management)

New York Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks have listed Taj Gibson, Mitchell Robinson and Derrick Rose as questionable in their injury report. Luka Samanic has also been ruled out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Taj Gibson Questionable Groin Sore Mitchell Robinson Questionable Head Concussion Derrick Rose Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Luka Samanic Out G - League (Two-way)

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have kept all of their players from the team that made it to the Finals last season. They have had immense success with the starting lineup they have had this campaign, and will likely deploy the same one for this game.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker could share the backcourt. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder should start in the frontcourt, while Deandre Ayton continues at center for the Suns.

New York Knicks

New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls

The New York Knicks have had a pretty decent campaign so far. After a terrific start, the team lost its way for a while, but are catching pace and looking like a formidable team again.

Their starting lineup should include Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier in the backcourt. RJ Barrett and Julius Randle could play in the frontcourt, while Nerlens Noel starts at center.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul; Shooting Guard - Devin Booker; Small Forward - Mikal Bridges; Power Forward - Jae Crowder; Center - Deandre Ayton.

New York Knicks

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Kemba Walker; Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier; Small Forward - RJ Barrett; Power Forward - Julius Randle; Center - Nerlens Noel.

Edited by Bhargav