Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 6 | NBA 2024-25 season

The New York Knicks host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. The Knicks previously defeated the Suns 138-122 on the road during their previous meeting in November.

With five regular-season games remaining for both teams, the Knicks (49-28) have already booked their spot in the playoffs and are looking to hold on to the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Suns (35-42) currently sit out of the West's play-in tournament picture and are just two games away from the 10th seed.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Injury Reports

Suns injury report for Apr. 6

Phoenix will be without Kevin Durant for the upcoming contest due to an ankle injury.

Player Status Injury Kevin Durant Out Ankle

Knicks injury report for Apr. 6

On the other hand, the Knicks have Ariel Hukporti, Miles McBride, and Mitchell Robinson listed as out for the game. Jalen Brunson, who missed the team's last 15 outings, is expected to make his return from injury on Sunday.

Player Status Injury Jalen Brunson Questionable (GTD) Ankle Ariel Hukporti Out Knee Miles McBride Out Groin Mitchell Robinson Out Ankle

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups and depth charts

Suns starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 6

The Suns may use a starting lineup of Devin Booker (PG), Bradley Beal (SG), Royce O'Neale (SF), Ryan Dunn (PF) and Oso Ighodaro (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker Tyus Jones Collin Gillespie SG Bradley Beal Collin Gillespie Grayson Allen SF Royce O'Neale Ryan Dunn Grayson Allen PF Ryan Dunn Royce O'Neale Bol Bol C Oso Ighodaro Nick Richards Mason Plumlee



Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 6

Meanwhile, the Knicks are projected to deploy a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson*

Cameron Payne

Delon Wright SG Mikal Bridges Cameron Payne Landry Shamet SF Josh Hart Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges PF OG Anunoby Josh Hart Precious Achiuwa C Karl-Anthony Towns Precious Achiuwa PJ Tucker

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Preview

The Phoenix Suns have won four of their last 10 outings and are on a five-game losing streak following their 103-123 road loss against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Devin Booker led their losing effort in the game with 37 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have won six of their last 10 games and are going back-to-back after their 121-105 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns led them to victory with his double-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists in the game.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks?

The Suns-Knicks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The game will be broadcast locally on MSG and AZFamily, and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

