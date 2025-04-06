  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 6 | NBA 2024-25 season

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 6 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Apr 06, 2025 13:30 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 6 | NBA 2024-25 season (Image: IMAGN)

The New York Knicks host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. The Knicks previously defeated the Suns 138-122 on the road during their previous meeting in November.

Ad

With five regular-season games remaining for both teams, the Knicks (49-28) have already booked their spot in the playoffs and are looking to hold on to the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Suns (35-42) currently sit out of the West's play-in tournament picture and are just two games away from the 10th seed.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Injury Reports

Suns injury report for Apr. 6

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Phoenix will be without Kevin Durant for the upcoming contest due to an ankle injury.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

PlayerStatusInjury
Kevin DurantOutAnkle
Ad

Knicks injury report for Apr. 6

On the other hand, the Knicks have Ariel Hukporti, Miles McBride, and Mitchell Robinson listed as out for the game. Jalen Brunson, who missed the team's last 15 outings, is expected to make his return from injury on Sunday.

PlayerStatusInjury
Jalen BrunsonQuestionable (GTD)Ankle
Ariel HukportiOutKnee
Miles McBrideOutGroin
Mitchell RobinsonOutAnkle
Ad

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups and depth charts

Suns starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 6

The Suns may use a starting lineup of Devin Booker (PG), Bradley Beal (SG), Royce O'Neale (SF), Ryan Dunn (PF) and Oso Ighodaro (C) for the upcoming matchup.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGDevin BookerTyus JonesCollin Gillespie
SGBradley BealCollin GillespieGrayson Allen
SFRoyce O'NealeRyan DunnGrayson Allen
PFRyan DunnRoyce O'NealeBol Bol
COso IghodaroNick RichardsMason Plumlee
Ad

Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 6

Meanwhile, the Knicks are projected to deploy a starting lineup of Jalen Brunson (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGJalen Brunson*
Cameron Payne
Delon Wright
SGMikal BridgesCameron PayneLandry Shamet
SFJosh HartLandry ShametMikal Bridges
PFOG AnunobyJosh HartPrecious Achiuwa
CKarl-Anthony TownsPrecious AchiuwaPJ Tucker
Ad

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Preview

The Phoenix Suns have won four of their last 10 outings and are on a five-game losing streak following their 103-123 road loss against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Devin Booker led their losing effort in the game with 37 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have won six of their last 10 games and are going back-to-back after their 121-105 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns led them to victory with his double-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists in the game.

Ad

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks?

The Suns-Knicks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The game will be broadcast locally on MSG and AZFamily, and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

About the author
Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.

As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.

Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी