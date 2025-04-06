Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2025

The reeling Phoenix Suns will look to snap a five-game losing skid when they face the New York Knicks on Sunday. After losing 138-122 at home in mid-November, the Suns will hope to tie the season series with a win. More importantly for Phoenix, a victory will give their flickering hopes alive for a play-in tournament ticket.

The biggest news for the Knicks is the return of Jalen Brunson, who missed the last 15 games due to a sprained right ankle. New York, 9-6 during that stretch, gets its captain and leader in time before the playoffs. A victory for the Knicks will give them a stranglehold of the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Suns (+270) vs. Knicks (-340)

Odds: Suns (+8.0) vs. Knicks (-8.0)

Total (O/U): Suns (o229.5 -110) vs. Knicks (u229.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks preview

Kevin Durant’s absence remains the biggest problem for the Phoenix Suns. Without the former MVP, opponents have been more aggressive in sending double teams against Devin Booker. KD will be out again, so the supporting cast must step up to help Booker carry the team.

The Suns could use a big scoring night from Bradley Beal, who finished with one point in 30 minutes against the Boston Celtics on Friday. The visitors aren't likely to pull off an upset if Beal continues to be a non-factor.

Having Jalen Brunson back should give the New York Knicks a massive boost. Injuries to Brunson and backup guards Miles McBride and Cam Payne caused the Knicks’ offense to stutter. With their captain returning, the Knicks should regain their rhythm.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups

Suns

PG: Devin Booker | SG: Bradley Beal | SF: Ryan Dunn | PF: Oso Ighodaro | C: Nick Richards

Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Josh Hart | SF: Mikal Bridges | PF: OG Anunoby | C: Karl-Anthony Towns

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks betting tips

Bradley Beal has to be furious after a one-point night in Boston two nights ago. He should be raring to bounce back at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks. Beal, averaging 13.1 points per game last month, could eke past his 15.5 (O/U) points prop.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson, after one month is finally ready to play. In his last game against the Suns, he lit them up for 36 points behind 12-21 efficiency, including 7-for-11 from deep. The lefty guard isn't likely in rhythm after the long layoff but could still top his 20.5 (O/U) points prop.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks prediction

Overcoming the loss of Kevin Durant on the road could be too much for the Phoenix Suns. The New York Knicks host the Suns on short rest but get Jalen Brunson back. New York will likely sweep the season series with a win that tops the -8.0 spread.

