Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 24th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The league-best Phoenix Suns return from the All-Star break with a road game against the OKC Thunder at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma. The two teams are facing off for the third time this season with the Suns emerging victorious in their previous two encounters.

The Phoenix Suns lost their floor general, Chris Paul, for a significant portion of the campaign ahead. They have 24 games remaining in the season and have the sixth-easiest schedule in the league in those games. However, Devin Booker and co. will need to step to the fore to ensure that they don't slip lower in the standings while CP3 is sidelined. The second-seeded Golden State Warriors are getting their injured players back soon and will be on the prowl for the top seed.

The Thunder, on the other hand, are the second-worst team in the West. They are 18-40 this year but will probably need to start tanking games going forward. They are aiming for high lottery picks in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft and should try to end their season in the bottom three spots in the league standings. The Pistons, Rockets and Magic are all below 15 wins so far, and all have a 52.1% chance of getting a top four pick, while the Thunder have a 48.1% shot.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns reacts after an injury to his hand

The Suns continue to be without Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky, who are rehabilitating from long-term injuries. Cameron Payne has missed the last 12 games in a row and is still sidelined with a wrist sprain. As mentioned above, the biggest blow to the lineup is Chris Paul, who is out for roughly six-to-eight weeks with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb.

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc Suns guard Devin Booker, on Chris Paul missing at least the next 6-8 weeks with a broken thumb: “I look at the beauty of it. He gets to rest his legs. He gets to get ready for a long postseason that we’re trying to make happen.” Suns guard Devin Booker, on Chris Paul missing at least the next 6-8 weeks with a broken thumb: “I look at the beauty of it. He gets to rest his legs. He gets to get ready for a long postseason that we’re trying to make happen.”

Player Name: Status: Reason: Cameron Payne Out Right Wrist Sprain Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Chris Paul Out Right Thumb - Avulsion Fracture

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Luguentz Dort and head coach Mark Daigneault of the OKC Thunder

The Thunder are dealing with a flurry of injuries to their roster. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is sidelined for the foreseeable future with a fractured foot while Mike Muscala and Ty Jerome are out due to ankle and hip soreness, respectively. Additionally, Luguentz Dort is out with a strained shoulder and Kenrich Williams joins him on the sidelines with a sprained knee.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Out Right Foot - Third Metatarsal Fracture Luguentz Dort Out Left Shoulder Strain Kenrich Williams Out Right Knee Sprain Mike Muscala Out Right Ankle Soreness Ty Jerome Out Left Hip Soreness

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Suns will deploy their ideal lineup without Chris Paul. Landry Shamet or Aaron Holiday might have to take on the starting point guard duties as even Cameron Payne is sidelined. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton will take on their usual shooting guard and center roles, respectively. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will form the forward pair in the frontcourt with Crowder playing the four. Cameron Johnson, JaVale McGee and Bismack Biyombo will get the major minutes off the bench.

OKC Thunder

The Thunder will likely use their most recent lineup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey will start in the backcourt with both players capable of switching positions. Aaron Wiggins will likely start as the small forward and Darius Bazely will be the power forward as usual. Isaiah Roby should retain the center position with Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevksi and Derrick Favors getting the most playing time in the second unit.

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Aaron Holiday | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

OKC Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Josh Giddey | F - Aaron Wiggins | F - Darius Bazley | C - Isaiah Roby.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Phoenix Oklahoma City 0 votes so far