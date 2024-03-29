Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns lock horns with the OKC Thunder at the Paycom Center. Both teams come into the clash with different objectives. For the Suns, it's about staving off the play-in tournament. They made their intentions clear with a win over the Denver Nuggets and now take on a dynamic OKC unit to climb up the standings.

The hosts, meanwhile, are coming off an OT loss to the Houston Rockets but will be unfazed even if their opponents have some of the best names in the league. The matchup between the two teams on Friday is the last of three between the two powerhouses this season.

The Thunder trail the Suns 119-136 in 255 regular season games but have won both games this season over Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns vs. OKC Thunder prediction, preview, starting lineups, and betting tips

The Suns vs Thunder skirmish tips off at 8:10 pm ET at the Paycom Center on Friday. The game will be televised on KSBI OKC, Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports. Fans can also catch the game with an NBA League Pass.

Spread: Suns -2.5, Thunder +2.5

Moneyline: Suns -135, Thunder +110

Total (o/u): Suns o227, Thunder u227

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder preview

The OKC Thunder come in with a mission of their own— finish with the top spot by pipping defending champions Denver Nuggets and the second-placed Minnesota Timberwolves.

They are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and one of the defeats is an OT loss to the surging Houston Rockets. OKC has played well even in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's absence.

Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams have propped up with noteworthy performances. The Thunder also outmatch the Suns in leading the scoring this season (fourth). They are third in field goal defense and 14th in 3-point defense.

The Suns have nine games left in the season and want to avoid the play-in. They were pegged to finish as the top seed, but injuries and inability to close out winnable contests have seen them placed seventh with a 43-30 record.

They are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and the rest of their slate is a challenging affair, as they take on some of the best teams in the league. Their offense is their best weapon, and with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, they are fourth in field goal percentage and fifth in 3-point percentage.

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder starting lineups, substitutions and rotations

The Suns will field their usual lineup of Bradley Beal at PG, Devin Booker at SG, Kevin Durant at SF, Grayson Allen at PF, and Jusuf Nurkic at C. They have ample firepower in Eric Gordon, Drew Eubanks and Royce O'Neal.

The Thunder have listed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as probable, and should he miss this contest, Cason Wallace replaces him as PG. Josh Giddey plays SG, Jalen Willams takes SF, Lu Dort comes in at PF, and Chet Holmgren will be the C.

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Devin Booker is the player to watch out for as he comes in with an o/u of 25.5 (-120/-104). Kevin Durant is up next with an o/u of 24.5. Jalen Wiliams is the player for OKC with an o/u of 23.5 on points.

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder are the younger unit on paper and have the firepower yo get past the Phoenix Suns.

Howrver, Durant's size could be an issue, and he could breeze past the Thunder, who are playing their third game in four nights. Expect Phoenix to take the win on Friday.