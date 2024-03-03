Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 3, 2024

The Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder game marks the second head-to-head meeting of the two teams this season. The last time they faced one another was on Nov. 12, 2023, when the Suns lost to the Thunder with a score of 111-99. Heading into this Western Conference matchup, it is already setting it up to be a must-watch for NBA fans.

During their first game against each other, OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for his team with 35 points (13-of-22 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range), seven rebounds, and four assists. Jalen Williams also chipped in with a 31-point outing (11-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range) and two steals.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns saw Kevin Durant drop 28 points (7-of-18 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range), nine rebounds and four assists. In a game without their star guard Devin Booker, Bradley Beal was expected to carry some of the offensive responsibilities alongside Durant. However, he was only able to put up 15 points (6-of-17 shooting), eight rebounds, and five assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder matchup is scheduled on Sunday night, 9:30 pm Eastern Time, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. The ball game will be televised on ESPN, Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports, and Bally Sports OK.

Moneyline: Suns (+184), Thunder (-220)

Spread: Suns +5.5 (-110), Thunder -5.5 (-110)

Total (O / U): Suns u233.5 (-110), Thunder o233.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder preview

The Phoenix Suns are coming off Saturday night's 118-109 loss to the Houston Rockets. The team shot 45.9% in the game, including 31.0% from 3-point range. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets shot 43.8%, including an efficient 38.1% from beyond the arc, which the Suns struggled to slow down.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder are heading into this game looking to bounce back from Thursday night's disappointing 132-118 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Despite solid contributions from Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Holmgrem, they couldn't slow down Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell's 56-point scoring efforts.

The Phoenix Suns are in sixth place (35-25 record) in the Western Conference standings and have won six out of their last ten games. The OKC Thunder are in second place (41-18 record) in the same conference, with seven secured victories out of their last ten games.

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder starting lineups

When it comes to the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker is listed as day-to-day following the ankle injury that he sustained in the final minute of the fourth quarter in Saturday night's game against the Rockets. In the scenario that he is sidelined for this game, Saben Lee could be inserted in the starting lineup as the backup guard.

Additionally, Jusuf Nurkic is also day-to-day with neck spasms following the team's last outing against the Rockets. Drew Eubanks could see some minutes with the starters if Nurkic is ruled out for the matchup.

Meanwhile, the rest of the starting five lineup remains the same, with Bradley Beal (shooting guard), Grayson Allen (small forward), and Kevin Durant (power forward).

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder betting tips

According to USA Today's "Sportsbook Wire," OKC Thunder's moneyline is a good indicator of their 64.8% of securing a victory over Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The Suns's moneyline, on the other hand, has a win probability of 39.5%.

Interestingly, the Phoenix Suns have the 11th-ranked offense (117.2) and the 12th-ranked defense (114.3), while the OKC Thunder have the third-best offense in the league (119.4) and the fourth-best defense (111.4).

Phoenix Suns vs OKC Thunder prediction

Coming from a loss, the OKC Thunder are favorites to bounce back with a win tonight against the Phoenix Suns. Looking at Phoenix's inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive ends, they have a challenging matchup ahead of them.

If the Suns would even have a chance of pulling off an upset win, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal will need to put their superhero capes on and put the team on their shoulders.