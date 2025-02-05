Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 5, 2025 

The Phoenix Suns versus Oklahoma City Thunder matchup is one of 11 NBA games scheduled on Wednesday. The Suns (25-24) are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference, while the Thunder (39-9) continue to reign atop the standings in the West.

The Suns and Thunder have faced each other 257 times in the regular season. This has been a close head-to-head as the Suns have won 136 times while the Thunder secured victory 121 times.

Wednesday's game will be the second of three meetings between the two teams this season. On Nov. 15, the Thunder defeated the Suns 99-83. In this low-scoring ball game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 28 points.

Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder game details and odds

The Suns versus Thunder game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET inside Paycom Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, FDSOK, and AZFamily. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Suns (+500) vs Thunder (-700)

Spread: Suns (+11.5) vs Thunder (-11.5)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (o226) vs Thunder -110 (u226)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder preview

The Suns are looking to arrest a two-game skid. On Monday, they lost 121-119 to the Portland Trail Blazers, just one night after a 127-108 defeat suffered at the hands of the same team. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring on Monday when he put up 34 points on 50% shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have won three of their last four games. On Monday, they blew out the Milwaukee Bucks 125-96. Gilgeous-Alexander once again top-scored on this occasion, tallying 34 points along with three rebounds and six assists.

Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder betting props

Devin Booker's point total is set at 27.5, which is slightly above his season average of 26.1 points per game. Booker has had three straight games in which he scored over 30 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander's point total is set at 32.5, which is identical to his season average. Just last week, "SGA" exploded for 52 points against the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction

The Thunder are favored to win this home game against the Suns. With Kevin Durant listed as doubtful due to a left ankle sprain, Phoenix will have less firepower than usual against the defensive brilliance of OKC.

