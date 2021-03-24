Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - March 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot Phoenix Suns will take on the slumping Orlando Magic in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game at the Amway Center on Wednesday.

The surging Phoenix Suns, who are on a three-game winning streak, will look to keep their hot streak alive when they take on the Orlando Magic. The Phoenix Suns have the second-best record (29-13) in the West and are two games behind the Conference-leading Utah Jazz (31-11).

Meanwhile, the struggling Orlando Magic have dropped nine of their last ten matchups. Steve Clifford's men enter this fixture on a two-game skid, losing to the Boston Celtics before dropping one to the Denver Nuggets in their last outing.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 24th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns are on a roll and are functioning like a well-oiled machine. Chris Paul has transformed a lottery side that ended 34-39 last season into one of the top contenders in the West this campaign.

The Phoenix Suns are looking primed to do even better as the season progresses. Devin Booker and crew are coming off two emphatic wins against last season's finalists, the Miami Heat, either side of flooring the reigning champions, the LA Lakers.

Devin Booker facing up at the elbow 🔥 A three level scorer. A pure hooper! pic.twitter.com/l2VQ0HwKdT — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) March 22, 2021

Chris Paul dropped a triple-double in the win against the LA Lakers, while Devin Booker combined for a total of 49 points in his last two outings for the Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker (#1 )of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is arguably the most underrated star in the league. He is quietly putting up an MVP-caliber season but has not received enough attention.

The 24-year-old guard has been on fire from the floor and could produce another stellar outing against the struggling Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

In 38 games for the Phoenix Suns this season, Booker is averaging 25.1 points, four rebounds and 4.6 assists on an efficient 49.7% shooting from the field and 35.3% accuracy from the deep.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Chris Paul, Shooting Guard: Devin Booker, Small Forward: Mikal Bridges, Power Forward: Jae Crowder, Center: Deandre Ayton.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic were flying high after snapping the Brooklyn Nets' winning streak on Friday. But they came crashing back to earth with two straight losses coming into this game. With the NBA Trade Deadline just a day away, the Orlando Magic could be moving some pieces around for younger talent and Draft picks.

The last time the Orlando Magic locked horns with the Phoenix Suns, the latter thrashed the Magic 109-90.

𝟑𝟭 points for @EvanFourmizz matching his season high. pic.twitter.com/bbEhJtchlT — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 24, 2021

The Orlando Magic will face an uphill battle scoring against the Phoenix Suns, the third-best defense in the league this season. Nevertheless, this matchup is set to produce a showdown underneath the rim, as Nikola Vucevic and Deandre Ayton could battle for supremacy in the post.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic (#9) of the Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic's brilliant performances this campaign has been the only positive in an otherwise nightmarish season for the Orlando Magic. The 2x All-Star is having a career campaign with incredible numbers across the board.

In 43 games for the Orlando Magic, Vucevic is averaging 24.5 points on a 47.8% shooting display from the field while connecting with a respectable 40% accuracy from beyond the arc. He has also recorded 11.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while also producing a steal per appearance.

However, Vucevic is coming off a sub-par outing against the Denver Nuggets in his last game, only managing to put up 18 points and seven rebounds in 34 minutes from the floor. For the Orlando Magic to pull off an upset against the soaring Phoenix Suns, Vucevic will need to produce a monstrous performance.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Michael Carter Williams, Shooting Guard: Evan Fournier, Small Forward: Aaron Gordon, Power Forward: Al-Farouq Aminu, Center: Nikola Vucevic.

Suns vs Magic Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are the favorites in this game. Another game-winning outing from Devin Booker could be on the cards as the sixth-year guard has been firing on all cylinders of late.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic will look to Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon to help them match up to the Phoenix Suns' firepower. A battle of two elite centers in the middle could potentially determine the outcome of this game.

Nevertheless, Monty Williams' men are expected to come out on top.

Where to watch the Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic game?

The game between the Phoenix Suns and the Orlando Magic will be telecast on Fox Sports Florida and Sun and Fox Sports Arizona. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.