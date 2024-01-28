Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic starting lineups and depth chart for January 28 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns (26-19) vs Orlando Magic (23-22) will be the highlight game of the NBA's Sunday schedule. Phoenix will travel to Orlando to take on the Magic. It will be the second meeting between them this season.

The Suns won the first on New Year’s Eve 112-107. The Suns are coming off a close loss to the Pacers, who ended their seven-game winning streak. Orlando, meanwhile, has struggled with injuries and is 1-4 in their last five.

It will be a tough matchup for the Magic. The Suns have figured things out on offense now that their stars are healthy. However, Bradley Beal will be a game-time decision in this one.

It will be a contrast of styles as the Suns like to light up the scoreboard. Meanwhile, the Magic are best when leading with their defense.

The Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic game will tip off from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on Bally Sports Florida in Florida and Suns Live in Arizona. It can also be watched with NBA League Pass.

Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic: Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns Injuries: Jan. 28

Bradley Beal took an elbow to the face in Friday’s loss to Indiana. He left the game but returned in the fourth quarter. However, he is listed as questionable with a nasal fracture for Sunday’s game.

Jusuf Nurkic is also questionable for the game. He exited Friday’s loss with a thumb injury and did not return. X-rays came back negative, and there was no break. The Bosnian is questionable for Sunday and will also be a game-time decision.

Bol Bol will be unavailable. He is listed as out with a foot injury. Bol has been rehabbing since Jan. 11.

Damion Lee continues to be out for the Suns. He is recovering from a knee injury. His absence is currently indefinite.

Player Status Injury Bradley Beal GTD Nosal Fracture Jusuf Nurkic GTD Thumb Damion Lee OUT Knee Bol Bol OUT Foot

Orlando Magic Injuries: Jan. 28

The Magic are finally getting healthier. Only Gary Harris is listed on the injury report for Sunday. He has a calf injury and will miss the game against the Suns.

Player Status Injury Gary Harris OUT Calf

Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker Saben Lee Jordan Goodwin SG Bradley Beal GTD Eric Gordon SF Grayson Allen Josh Okogie Keita Bates-Diop PF Kevin Durant Bol Bol OUT Nassir Little C Jusuf Nurkic GTD Drew Eubanks Chimezie Metu

Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Markelle Fultz Cole Anthony Anthony Black SG Jalen Suggs Gary Harris OUT Trevlin Queen SF Franz Wagner Joe Ingles Caleb Houstan PF Paolo Banchero Jonathan Isaac Chuma Okeke C Wendell Carter Jr. Mo Wagner Goga Bitadze

Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic Key Matchups

Kevin Durant vs Everybody

The Magic will likely throw multiple defenders at Durant all game long. They have length at nearly every position, meaning multiple players can use their reach to disrupt Durant’s lethal shooting. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Anthony Black could get a lot of time with the defensive assignment of slowing down one of the greatest scorers ever.

Jalen Suggs vs Devin Booker

Suggs will spend a lot of energy chasing Booker around the floor. He will need a solid defensive performance to slow down one of the best scorers in the game. Orlando will also need Suggs to contribute on the offensive end to keep up with the high-scoring Suns.

Suggs scored double figures in all eight of the nine-game winning streak.

