Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for an out-of-conference showdown between two elite teams in the NBA as the Phoenix Suns take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Phoenix Suns have a 1-0 series lead over their counterparts as the two sides clash in their final matchup of the 2020-21 season on Wednesday.

In their first meeting of the campaign, Devin Booker dropped 36 points while his backcourt partner Chris Paul chipped in with 18 points and ten assists as the duo guided their side to a 120-111 victory.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, it was the usual suspect, Joel Embiid, who registered a team-high 35 points on the night.

Heading into this fixture, the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers have gone 7-3 in their last ten games. Doc Rivers' side will roll out at home with a 39-18 record behind them.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have gone 8-2 in their last ten matchups. Monty Williams' men are steady in second place in the West with a 41-16 record.

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns continue to miss the services of their small forward Abdel Nader, who remains out with a knee injury. Coach Williams will have the rest of the cast ready to hit the floor at the Wells Fargo Center in Wednesday's contest.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers missed two of their top contributors as they fell to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Playing without Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons, the Sixers proved to be no match for Stephen Curry and the crew as the Dubs schooled them for their 18th loss of the campaign.

Joel Embiid on @espn 🔥🔥



“I expect to win the whole thing. I’m not even trying to hype myself or my team. I can’t move the way I was moving before the injury, and I’m still dominating”



“We’ve been damn near unbeatable. I feel like we’ve got a chance” pic.twitter.com/MxXBxE0oHj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 19, 2021

Tobias Harris was on the sidelines with a knee issue, while Simmons did not suit up due to illness. Both players are being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

Their participation against the Phoenix Suns remains a decision for the coaching staff to make. That said, there is a high probability that both players could return to action for this enticing matchup.

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will feature one of the most lethal backcourt duos in the game today, with Chris Paul and Devin Booker rolling out as their two guards.

CP3 made history in his last appearance against the Milwaukee Bucks as he passed Magic Johnson for fifth spot on the NBA's all-time assist list.

Chris Paul passes Magic Johnson for 5th on the all-time assists list with this pinpoint dime! pic.twitter.com/WXykknOazY — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021

Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges will resume their roles on the wing as the two forwards in Wednesday's contest.

DeAndre Ayton will hold down the fort as their primary center. Ayton will lock horns with Joel Embiid in this fixture in what could turn out to be an entertaining battle underneath the rim.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will hope to see Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris lace up for this matchup. Doc Rivers will ideally use the same lineup that has brought them substantial success this season.

Ben Simmons could join Seth Curry in the backcourt. The duo will have their hands full as they face off against Paul and Booker on the night.

Reigning NBA champ Danny Green will accompany Tobias Harris on the wing as they take their place in the two forward positions.

Coming in at the anchor position will be one of the front runners for the MVP title this season in Joel Embiid. The big man from Cameroon is averaging 29.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game in 39 appearances for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul, Shooting Guard - Devin Booker, Small Forward - Mikal Bridges, Power Forward - Jae Crowder, Center - DeAndre Ayton

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons, Shooting Guard - Seth Curry, Small Forward - Danny Green, Power Forward - Tobias Harris, Center - Joel Embiid