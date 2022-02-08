Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will lock horns with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in a clash between two in-form teams. It is the first of two meetings scheduled between the sides this season and is expected to be highly entertaining.

The Suns extended their winning streak to two after beating the Chicago Bulls in their previous fixture. The Bulls made a late run during the game, but Devin Booker’s 38-point outing dug a hole too deep for them to make a realistic comeback.

The Philadelphia 76ers also beat the Chicago Bulls in their match-up on Sunday, snapping a two-game losing streak. Despite DeMar DeRozan shooting exceptionally and putting up 45 points, Joel Embiid’s came up with a winning contribution. He recorded a double-double with 40 points and 10 rebounds, beating the Bulls 119-108.

The Phoenix Suns (43-10) are one of the best performing teams this season, placed first in the Western Conference standings. They’ve been extraordinary on both ends of the floor – placed third in offensive rating and second in defensive rating among all teams.

The Philadelphia 76ers (32-21) are placed fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, just two games behind the conference leaders – the Miami Heat. They will begin a four-game home stand, starting with the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Dario Saric has been out since the start of the season, dealing with a torn ACL in his right knee and will miss the upcoming fixture as well. Abdel Nader and Frank Kaminsky will remain out, having missed considerable time managing knee issues.

Cameron Payne is listed as out for the 76ers match-up, nursing an injury to his wrist. Landry Shamet will not be available, recovering from an ankle sprain. Everyone else is available for Monty Williams to utilize in the team’s rotation.

Player Name Status Reason Frank Kaminsky Out Right knee stress reaction Abdel Nader Out Right knee injury Dario Saric Out Torn ACL Landry Shamet Out Right ankle sprain Cameron Payne Out Right wrist sprain

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Shooting guard Matisse Thybulle is listed as questionable for the upcoming fixture, dealing with shoulder soreness. Shake Milton picked up a back injury in mid-January and will miss quite some time. The 76ers will continue to play without the services of Ben Simmons as he continues to hold out from suiting up for the team.

Player Name Status Reason Matisse Thybulle Questionable Right shoulder soreness Shake Milton Out Back contusion Ben Simmons Out Personal reasons

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul and Devin Booker have done an excellent job as the Suns’ starting backcourt and are likely to assume the duties against the 76ers as well. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will fill forward positions with support from Deandre Ayton as the team’s rim protector.

JaVale McGee, Cameron Johnson and Elfrid Payton are expected to contribute valuable minutes, coming off the bench. Jalen Smith could also be used to provide a boost from the second unit.

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey will be taking up backcourt duties alongside Seth Curry, as the duo have averaged between 16.9 and 15.3 points respectively this season. Three-point threat Danny Green will be the team’s small forward, with Tobias Harris in the power forward position. Joel Embiid, the team’s leading scorer, will start at the center position.

Georges Niang has seen an uptick in minutes lately and is expected to contribute off the bench, alongside Furkan Korkmaz and Andre Drummond.

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard – Chris Paul | Shooting Guard – Devin Booker | Small Forward – Mikal Bridges | Power Forward – Jae Crowder | Center – Deandre Ayton.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard – Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard – Seth Curry | Small Forward – Danny Green | Power Forward – Tobias Harris | Center – Joel Embiid.

