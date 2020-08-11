Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - August 11th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 11th, 2020, 4:30 PM ET (Wednesday 2:00 AM IST)

Venue: ESPN WWOS, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Philadelphia 76ers will play the Phoenix Suns in a highly anticipated clash in the NBA bubble. The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed rich form in the NBA bubble while the Philadephia 76ers have faced a mixed bag of results. It will be an exciting clash as both the teams will be looking to improve their win-loss record. The Phoenix Suns are vying for a playoff berth in the western conference so it will be a key fixture for them.

Phoenix Suns Preview

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN!

SUNS WIN! pic.twitter.com/Fs5BrFF0VE — 6-0 (@Suns) August 10, 2020

The Phoenix Suns are the only unbeatable team in the NBA bubble. They have been in terrific form thanks to Devin Booker's scintillating displays against their opponents. They are looking to clinch the last playoff spot in the western conference and will be the favourites in the clash against the Philadelphia 76ers. They won their last game against the OKC Thunder and will be looking to emulate the same performance against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Key Player- Devin Booker

Indiana Pacers v Phoenix Suns

It won't be controversial to say that Devin Booker has been the best NBA player in the bubble. He has put up unreal numbers in the NBA bubble against all the opponents. He has also performed really well throughout the season for the Phoenix Suns, putting up a statline of 26 points and 6.6 assists per game. The Philadelphia 76ers will have to scheme to deal with his dual threat of scoring and playmaking.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Dario Saric

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss the presence of star point guard Ben Simmons in their back court. Shake Milton has done a good job of handling the ball in his absence and will be continue to do so against the Phoenix Suns. The Philadelphia 76ers lost a close game against the Portland Trail Blazers so they will be looking to bounce back against the Phoenix Suns with a win and go into the NBA playoffs with a positive mindset.

Key Player- Josh Richardson

Minnesota Timberwolves v Philadelphia 76ers

In absence of point guard Ben Simmons and centre Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers will be relying on Josh Richardson to provide the scoring punch. Josh Richardson is also a good perimeter defender and will be looking to neutralize the threat of Devin Booker. Head coach Brett Brown will be counting on Josh Richardson to have a good game against the Phoenix Suns.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Shake Milton, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Mike Scott

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Match Prediction

It will be an easy fixture for the Phoenix Suns who are looking to make their way into the NBA playoffs as the Philadelphia 76ers will be missing stars like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons due to injuries. Devin Booker has been unplayable in the NBA bubble and it will be difficult for the Philadelphia 76ers to contain him in the absence of Ben Simmons. It should be an easy win for the Phoenix Suns.

Where to watch 76ers vs Suns?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on NBC Sports Philadelphia . This game will not be broadcast on national television. . You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

