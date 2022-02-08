Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - February 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will continue their road trip when they travel to the City of Brotherly Love to play against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, February 8.

The Suns are coming off a close 127-124 win against the Chicago Bulls. With their second consecutive win, the Suns have improved to 43-10 on the season. Meanwhile, the 76ers emerged 119-108 victors against the Chicago Bulls, in their last outing, to improve to 32-21 on the season.

Tuesday's game will be the first installment of the two-game season series between the Suns and the Bulls. With both teams coming off wins, this clash promises to be an exciting one.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, February 8, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, February 9, 2022; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Devin Booker reacts to a play.

The Phoenix Suns continued their dominant performance following their win against the Chicago Bulls. With their second win in a row, the Suns have now won four of their last five games.

The win against Chicago saw a tremendous performance by Devin Booker, who ended the night with 38 points on a highly efficient 14-23 from the field. Meanwhile, Chris Paul recorded a double double of 19 points and 11 assists.

Although the Suns won, the victory was anything but comfortable. After they led by 21 points in the fourth quarter, an inspired Bulls run saw the Suns' lead dwindle late on in the game.

Chicago cut through the lead significantly, making the game close in the final moments. Unfortunately, they ran out of time as the Suns held on for the win.

Key Player - Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton in action for the Phoenix Suns

A key player for the Phoenix Suns in their upcoming matchup could be Deandre Ayton. Coming off a performance of 13 points and nine rebounds, Ayton continues to be one of the most valuable players in the Suns lineup.

The Suns big man is by no means a scoring force. Although he is a gifted center with an orthodox skillset, Ayton is not a dominant threat on the scoring front. His role in the Suns rotation is to grab rebounds and function as a rim-runner.

Ayton will have his work cut out for him against Joel Embiid. Although he is a limited defensive center, Ayton will have to find a way to nullify Embiid on the rebounding front. Securing more opportunities for Phoenix could boost the team's chances of winning.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Sacramento Kings vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a win against the Chicago Bulls. Ending a two-game losing streak the 76ers have now won three of their last five outings.

The game saw a monster performance from Joel Embiid, who registered a double double of 40 points and ten rebounds.

The win also saw solid performances Tobias Harris, who registered 23 points and eight rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey, who had 16 points. Although the 76ers walked away with the win, their bench contribution continues to be a concern.

Occupying the fifth seed in the East, Philadelphia have continued their rise up their conference leaderboard. Only half a game behind fourth and two games adrift of first, the 76ers have a good shot at making a run for a higher seeding.

Key Player - Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey attempts a tough contested layup.

A key player for the Philadelphia 76ers in their upcoming home fixture could be Tyrese Maxey. Although the key offensive force for the team continues to be Joel Embiid, Maxey is a solid complementary player in the 76ers' schemes.

The sophomore guard has come into his own this season. Although he had a rough patch earlier in the year, Maxey has been quite effective for the 76ers in the last few games.

Recording 17.7 points and 6.5 assists in his last ten games, Maxey could play a huge role in facilitating his team's offense. The 21-year old will also have to act like a perimeter threat to ensure proper spacing in the paint to allow Embiid to operate.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Suns vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers game could be an interesting one. Although the odds favor Philadelphia, it may not be so cut and dry for the 76ers.

The Suns will be fatigued, as they play the 76ers on the road on the second night of a back-to-back. However, their ability to execute and efficiency have helped them have the best record in the league.

Should Philadelphia find their shooting rhythm and consistency early on, they could take the early lead. However, fending off the Suns offense could be a task that keeps them on guard for the entirety of the game.

Where to watch Suns vs 76ers?

The Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 97.5 The Fanatic as well.

