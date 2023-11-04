Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA Season (November 4th)

A wobbly Phoenix Suns outfit will play the Philadelphia 76ers on November 4. The San Antonio Spurs bested Phoenix in two consecutive contests, and the Suns will head to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with hopes of putting their campaign back on track.

If it was Keldon Johnson who doused Kevin Durant and company in their first contest, it was a Victor Wembanyama special in the second game as Phoenix went down 132-121.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia is coming off a 114-99 win against the Toronto Raptors. Joel Embiid led from the front with 28 points and 13 rebounds, while Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 23 points each. The 76ers have notched three wins in a row after losing their season opener to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game Details

Teams: Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Date and time: November 4, 2023, 1:10 pm ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game Preview

The Suns were supposed to be the stacked team in the West and gunning for a championship, but have looked a pale shadow of themselves so far. They are 2-3 and 11th and with Bradley Beal still on the mend, the Suns will bank on Durant and Booker to spearhead the unit against the Sixers.

As for Philadelphia, the James Harden exit seems to not have impacted them much as they continued to churn out wins. Embiid and Maxey's chemistry have played their part in the team's success and they will hope that Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. can stay consistent.

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers: Odds and Predictions

Spread: Suns (+4) vs. Sixers (-4)

Moneyline: Suns (+146) vs. Sixers (-174)

Total (O/U): 220.5

By recent form, the Sixers are a better-placed unit and should win the contest. For the Suns, it's about their bench beating that of the Sixers. Expect Philly to take the win.

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted starting lineups

With Devin Booker back in the mix, this is what the starting five could look like: Grayson Allen could start as the point guard, while Booker takes over the shooting guard duties. Kevin Durant and Josh Okogie take forward, while Jusuf Nurkic comes in at center.

As for the Sixers, they will most likely stick to their combination of De'Anthony Melton at point. Tyrese Maxey will slot in as SG, while Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. will take the forward roles. Joel Embiid will be center as usual.

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers: Top 3 players stats

Suns

Devin Booker

In his two games this season, Devin Booker has averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 10.5 assists. After a knee injury kept him out for a couple of games following the season opener, the guard seems to have returned to his scoring self.

Kevin Durant

In the absence of Booker and Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant has done the bulk of the scoring, averaging 27.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists from four games.

Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon is the third-leading scorer in the Phoenix unit with 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Averaging 31 minutes per game, Gordon has played in all four contests this season.

76ers

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has been his usual self this season, averaging 31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. The former MVP picked up from where he left off last season and has remained the team's best option so far.

Tyrese Maxey

Guard Tyrese Maxey has been phenomenal for the side after the Sixers lost James Harden to the LA Clippers. In his four games so far, he's propped up 30.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.

Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris has emerged as the team's third scoring option this season, averaging 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He will be key for the Sixers as the season moves forward.