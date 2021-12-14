Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Phoenix Suns at the Moda Center on Tuesday. The Trail Blazers are on a five-game losing streak and will look to end it against a Devin Booker-less Suns team. The Phoenix Suns are coming off a humiliating 16-point loss against an injury-riddled LA Clippers team without its two star players.

The Portland Trail Blazers have fallen off a cliff this season and there appears to be little in the way of positive signs moving forward. They are the 30th-ranked defense in the league and Damian Lillard's return to the lineup will not change that. He has been a shell of himself offensively, shooting a staggering career-low 29% from downtown.

The Suns, on the other hand, are dominating the league. Barring their aberrant loss against the Clippers last night, they have been one of the best teams in the NBA. They embarked on a historic 18-game win streak and are top 10 in both defensive (2nd) and offensive (8th) rating.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are dealing with their fair share of injury issues. Devin Booker continues to heal from a hamstring injury he suffered two weeks ago and Deandre Ayton is recovering from a non-COVID-related illness.

Abdel Nader, Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric are all sidelined as well as they dealing with knee injuries.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Devin Booker Out Hamstring Injury Deandre Ayton Questionable non-COVID-related Illness Dario Saric Out ACL Injury - Recovery Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Abdel Nader Out Right Knee Injury

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Robert Covington of the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have Damian Lillard back in the lineup but CJ McCollum is still absent. He is suffering from a pneumothorax (collapsed lung) in his right lung.

The Athletic @TheAthletic Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (collapsed right lung) and will be further evaluated, per the team.



McCollum sustained the injury during the fourth quarter against the Celtics last Saturday. Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (collapsed right lung) and will be further evaluated, per the team.McCollum sustained the injury during the fourth quarter against the Celtics last Saturday. https://t.co/Apq7Tqi4V0

Center Cody Zeller is also ruled out due to a right patellar fracture.

Player Name: Status: Reason: CJ McCollum Out Right Lung Pneumothorax Cody Zeller Out Right Patellar; Fracture

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will likely deploy the lineup from their last game if Deandre Ayton continues to be sidelined. Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges will start at their usual positions of point guard, power forward and small forward, respectively. JaVale McGee will start as the center until Ayton comes back and Landry Shamet starts at the shooting guard spot until Devin Booker returns. Cam Payne and Cam Johnson are the two best bench players for the Suns right now.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will also use the lineup from their last game as there are no surprises on the injury report. Nassir Little starts in place of CJ McCollum and although Anfernee Simons comes off the bench, he often plays more minutes than some of the starters. Damian Lillard will be the bonafide point guard and Jusuf Nurkic will retain his center position. Larry Nance Jr. will start as the power forward and Norman Powell will play his usual small forward role. Robert Covington came off the bench last game and might do so again for this clash.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Landry Shamet | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - JaVale McGee.

Portland Trail Blazers

G - Damian Lillard | G - Nassir Little | F - Norman Powell | F - Larry Nance Jr. | C - Jusuf Nurkic.

