Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 1, 2025

The Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of nine NBA games scheduled on Saturday. The Suns (25-22) are currently the No. 8 team in the Western Conference, while the Trail Blazers (19-29) are in the 13th spot.

The Suns and the Blazers have met each other 246 times in the regular season. Phoenix has won 134 times, while Portland has secured victory 112 times.

Saturday's game will be the third meeting between these two ball clubs this season. On Nov. 2, the Suns defeated the Blazers 103-97. Phoenix would replicate this outcome on Dec. 15 when it turned back Portland 116-109.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers game details and odds

The Suns versus Blazers game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET inside Moda Center. It will be broadcast on KATU, KUNP and AZFa. Fans can also stream the matchup live on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Moneyline: Suns (-160) vs Trail Blazers (+135)

Spread: Suns (-3) vs Trail Blazers (+3)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (o229) vs Trail Blazers -110 (u229)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Suns have won two of their last three games. On Friday, they defeated the Golden State Warriors 130-105 at Chase Center. Devin Booker led the way with 31 points on 5-for-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Blazers have won six of their previous seven outings. On Thursday, they blew out the Orlando Magic 119-90, with Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe scoring 23 points each.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers betting props

Kevin Durant's points total is set at 25.5, which is below his season average of 27.1 points a night. Against the Warriors on Friday, Durant scored 19 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field.

Anfernee Simons' points total is set at 20.5, which is above his season average of 18.3 ppg. Simons will look to bounce back from an eight-point performance against the Magic on Thursday.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Suns are favored to win this road game against the Trail Blazers. The star power that Phoenix wields in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will be difficult for Portland to match.

