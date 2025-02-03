Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 3, 2025

The Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Monday. Phoenix is eighth in the West with a 25-23 record, while Portland is 13th with a 20-29 record.

The two teams have played each other 247 times, with Phoenix holding a 134-113 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, as the Suns lead the series 2-1.

They played as recently as Saturday when the Trail Blazers won 127-108 behind Deandre Ayton’s 24 points. Devin Booker led the Suns with 37 points.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers game details and odds

The Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 3, at Moda Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on KUNP / KATU 2.2 and Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Suns (-210) vs. Trail Blazers (+175)

Spread: Suns (-4.5) vs. Trail Blazers (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (o230.5) vs. Trail Blazers -110 (u230.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Suns suffered a surprising 127-108 loss to the Trail Blazers on Saturday. While Booker and Kevin Durant, who had 22 points, were their usual selves, they got little help from the rest of the team. Bradley Beal had 13 points from the bench.

Phoenix has won six of its last 10 outings and is 10-14 on the road, a record that doesn’t bode well for Monday’s game.

Portland, meanwhile, has been on a solid run and has won seven of its previous 10 games. It is on a three-game win streak where it defeated the Suns, Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks, all teams with superior records.

While the Trail Blazers are still 4.5 games out of the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings, they are not out of postseason contention yet.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers betting props

Kevin Durant’s points total is set at 25.5, which is under his season average of 26.9 points. Durant has not crossed the 25.5-point mark in two straight matchups, so he could be in for a big game. Bet on the over.

Jerami Grant’s points total is set at 13.5. He had 20 points in Saturday’s win. The oddsmakers favor him to go over on his prop on Monday, and so do we.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

Despite losing to Portland on Saturday, the oddsmakers favor Phoenix to get a win on the road. We predict the same, as the Suns should cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 230.5 points.

