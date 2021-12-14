Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - December 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will lock horns with the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in an enticing 2021-22 NBA Western Conference matchup on Tuesday. Both teams have won once apiece in their two meetings this season, which makes their third clash an exciting one.

The Suns come into this game after a 111-95 defeat against the LA Clippers, following a poor offensive showing. However, they will look to recover from that setback and return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers' woes compounded further, as they lost for the fifth-straight time on Monday. Damian Lillard returned to the lineup and scored 24 points. However, his efforts were not enough to prevent his team's 116-111 loss against a resurgent Minnesota Timberwolves team on Monday.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 14; 11:00 PM ET (Wednesday, December 15, 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have been in red-hot form this season. They hold a 21-5 record, and are second in the West. They are coming off a heavy defeat against the LA Clippers. However, they are expected to bounce back strongly against the Blazers.

With players like Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton out, the Suns have had their fair share of injury problems in recent weeks. However, the franchise has tremendous depth, and will count on that when they take the floor on Tuesday.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul has been a big player for the Phoenix Suns since his arrival. The 36-year-old has played well this season, leading the league in assists, with 10.2 APG in 26 appearances.

CP3 had a poor night against the Clippers, scoring only nine points on 28.6% efficiency from the field. The veteran will hope to make a strong comeback against the Blazers and lead the Suns to their 22nd win of the season.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul; G - Landry Shamet; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - JaVale McGee,

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a disappointing last few weeks. They've lost five games on the trot to fall to tenth in the Western Conference.

Head coach Chauncey Billups has tried his best to keep the team positive. However, the Trail Blazers' performances have been below par as they have struggled to win games.

They face a difficult task against the surging Suns. However, the Blazers desperately need to get some wins under their belt if they want to be in playoff reckoning.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has not had a great season so far. The 31-year-old is averaging 21.6 PPG and 7.7 APG on 39.2% shooting from the field.

His efficiency has dropped, and Dame Time is also struggling from the three-point arc this season. With CJ McCollum out for a while, the Blazers will need Lillard to step up they are to beat the Suns on Tuesday.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard; G - Norman Powell; F - Nassir Little; F - Larry Nance Jr.; C - Jusuf Nurkic.

Suns vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The Suns vs Trail Blazers match is going to be an interesting one. However, considering the form of both teams coming into this game, the Suns have a much better chance of winning this clash.

Where to watch the Suns vs Trail Blazers game?

All NBA games will be streamed live on the NBA app. The Suns vs Blazers game will be nationally televised by TNT and locally by Bally Sports Arizona and Root Sports.

