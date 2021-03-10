Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - March 11, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will put their 24-11 record to the test when they battle the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Thursday.

The Phoenix Suns are second in the Western Conference, just two-and-a-half games behind the league-leading Utah Jazz. Chris Paul is coming off an excellent performance on Sunday when he became the NBA All-Star Game’s all-time assists provider. He will lead the Suns when they face his All-Star Game teammate Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently on a three-game winning streak. They will be looking to extend it when they face the red-hot Suns, who have won four straight games and seven of their last eight matchups.

Match Details

Fixture - Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Thursday, March 11th, 10:00 PM ET (Friday, March 12th, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue - Moda Center, Portland, OR

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have only lost three times since February 1 and are nipping at the heels of the Utah Jazz for the best record in the league.

Chris Paul has provided the Suns with the leadership that they lacked in the last few seasons and has created a winning atmosphere within the franchise.

Since February 1, the Phoenix Suns have been third in offensive rating at 119.8, just a few percentage points behind the second-placed Brooklyn Nets. They were also eighth in defensive rating at 109.3 during that stretch.

If they keep up their strong offensive and defensive efforts, the Phoenix Suns may soon take the lead in the Western Conference.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker was not on the initial All-Star list when the votes for the reserves were released. Though he wasn’t able to play in the All-Star Game after he was named as an injury replacement for the LA Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Booker will be determined to prove he deserved to be voted in to begin with.

Devin Booker x Chris Paul backcourt 🔥



- Book: 25.5 PPG - 4.3 APG - 3.6 RPG - 50 FG% - 36 3P% - 84 FT%



- CP3: 16.4 PPG - 9.0 APG - 4.7 RPG - 48 FG% - 38 3P% - 96 FT%



Phoenix is 22-11, No. 4 Seed in the Western Conference. pic.twitter.com/KgUDlZPUcu — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 2, 2021

The Phoenix Suns' 24-year-old shooting guard will undoubtedly head into the second half of the season with a chip on his shoulder.

Averaging 24.9 points and 4.4 assists while shooting a career-high 49.6 percent from the field, Booker has the ability to improve on these numbers in the season’s second half. He’s still learning how to be a winner, with Chris Paul providing the mentorship that he needs. However, he is going to be much better once his All-Star teammate hands him the reins.

Booker's availability is a game-time decision, but he is likely to be ready to play against the Portland Trail Blazers after getting much-needed rest during the break.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Frank Kaminsky, C Deandre Ayton

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have changed their fortunes after a recent four-game losing streak, winning their last three games ahead of the All-Star break.

C.J. McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Harry Giles and Zach Collins are not yet available to play but the one-week break should have given the other Blazers time to rest their tired bodies from carrying the extra load.

Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots a three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Players such as Gary Trent Jr., Robert Covington and Carmelo Anthony have stepped up in the absence of their injured teammates, but they can only do so much.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ playoff push is on the line, and they will need everyone to be healthy soon. Despite all the injuries, the Trail Blazers are fifth in the Western Conference and have the eighth-most efficient offense in the league at 113.0.

The Portland Trail Blazers will face a juggernaut in the form of the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. However, they have shown that they are capable of taking down some of the best teams in the league this season.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Coming off an All-Star Game in which he could've been named the MVP, Damian Lillard's determination to carry the Portland Trail Blazers on his back will be on full display on Thursday.

Lillard's performance at the All-Star Game showed why he's one of the ultimate competitors in this game. He scored 32 points on 8-of-16 shooting from three and 11-of-20 overall while draining the game-winning bucket from half court.

This has been typical of Lillard's games this season. When the Portland Trail Blazers take the floor on Thursday, he may have to play in a similar manner to stop the rampaging Phoenix Suns.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G Damian Lillard, G Gary Trent Jr., F Derrick Jones Jr., F Robert Covington, C Enes Kanter

Suns vs Blazers Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers have their respective winning streaks on the line when they face off on Thursday. One team’s streak will be broken, and it will be interesting to see which one it will be.

The marquee matchup will be a head-to-head between All-Star point guards Chris Paul and Damian Lillard. Both players are the leaders of their respective squads, and their performances will largely determine the outcome of this game.

However, Paul has more support behind him compared to Lillard, whose injury-ravaged team is overachieving. The Phoenix Suns will likely take home the win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Where to watch Suns vs Blazers

The Phoenix Suns-Portland Trail Blazers matchup will be televised locally by FOX Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Northwest. International audiences can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.

