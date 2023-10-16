Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Phoenix Suns will host the Portland Trail Blazers at the Footprint Center on Monday (October 16). The two sides played recently on Friday, October 13, with the Suns registering a 122-111 win in Portland.

Now, with two games left in their preseason, Phoenix will look to play their regular season lineup against a young Blazers side who have lost both of their preseason games so far. The Suns rested Bradley Beal in their last game while the trio of Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant were given rest for the game against Denver Nuggets.

Following an active summer, the team swung for big trades by adding Beal alongside Booker and Durant. They also traded away Deandre Ayton to the Blazers as part of a three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For the Blazers, it's all about making a mark with a young unit that's loaded with talent. Rookie Scoot Henderson has been impressive so far, propping up healthy numbers. While their preseason results haven't gone their way so far, they will hope to make an impact in the upcoming game against the Suns.

Game details

Teams: Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Date & Time: Oct. 16, 2023 / 10pm ET

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers game preview and injury report

With the Suns primed for their regular season, the last two games give new head coach Frank Vogel an opportunity to deploy his starting five. The focus would be on improving the cohesiveness between their star trio.

The Blazers have maintained that their focus is on improving as a team. Team head coach Chauncey Billups stressed as much earlier saying that the side's focus was on improving with every passing game. They rested Ayton in the last game, while Robert Williams III sat out with a knee injury. According to Oregon Live, their availability remains unclear for Monday's matchup.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers odds & prediction

Spread: Suns (-5), Trail Blazers (+5.5)

Over/Under: 220.5

Moneyline: Suns (-220), Trail Blazers (+195)

Given the team construction and the recent run of form, the Suns are favorites to notch up another preseason win. Their chances will look even better if they decide to field all their big names for extended time on the floor.

Phoenix Suns roster

· Chimezie Metu

· Udoka Azubuike (TW)

· Bol Bol

· Saben Lee (TW)

· Josh Okogie

· Damion Lee

· Eric Gordon

· Drew Eubanks

· Keita Bates-Diop

· Yuta Watanabe

· Devin Booker

· Jordan Goodwin

· Ish Wainright

· Nassir Little

· Bradley Beal

· Jusuf Nurkic

· Grayson Allen

· Kevin Durant

· Keon Johnson

Portland Trail Blazers roster

· Toumani Camara

· Skylar Mays (TW)

· Antoine Davis

· Kevin Knox

· Justin Minaya

· Duop Reath

· George Conditt IV

· Jerami Grant

· John Butler (TW)

· Matisse Thybulle

· Robert Williams

· Rayan Rupert

· Kris Murray

· Ibou Badji (TW)

· Scoot Henderson

· Deandre Ayton

· Jabari Walker

· Anfernee Simons

· Shaedon Sharpe

· Malcolm Brogdon