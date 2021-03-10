Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trailblazers: 3 key matchups - March 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trailblazers were in commanding form before the NBA All-Star break and they will host the Phoenix Suns at the Moda Center post the hiatus . They have won each of their last 3 NBA games despite missing a number of key players, and are now up against one of the most impressive sides in the NBA from recent weeks.

The Phoenix Suns’ recent success has seen them climb as high as 2nd in the Western Conference, and they now have a 24-11 record. Devin Booker has been a revelation, while 11-time All-Star Chris Paul has transformed the Phoenix Suns into one of the most efficient teams in the NBA this season.

They have beaten the likes of LA Lakers and the Warriors in recent games and will be firm favorites to continue their run of success.

Damien Lillard has had a bit too much to do, with the number of injuries the Portland Trail Blazers have had.

The Portland Trailblazers, on the other hand, have been incredibly unlucky with injuries to the likes of CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic, along with the prolonged absence of John Collins disrupting their campaign in recent weeks. Damien Lillard has been a revelation, though.

Enes Kanter’s improved form in recent games has been one of the major reasons for their recent hat-trick of wins. He produced a huge double-double in the Trailblazers’’ victory over the Kings, producing 22 points and 21 rebounds.

In this article, we look at the 3 key matchups that will go a long way in deciding the outcome the match between the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trailblazers.

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trailblazers: 3 key matchups

#1 Chris Paul vs Damien Lillard

Chris Paul’s inclusion to this Phoenix Suns’ lineup has been very impactful as he has ended up with his second consecutive All-Star appearance last weekend. Paul’s leadership and experience has rubbed off on his teammates, and his own performances have been nothing short of phenomenal. He is averaging close to a double-double, with 16 points and 8.8 assists, along with 1.2 steals per game for the Phoenix Suns.

In Damien Lillard Paul is up against one of the most prolific players this season. Lillard has come up clutch multiple times in the 2020-21 NBA season and was impressive on the weekend as well. He is averaging 29.8 points, 8 assists and one steal per game. Overall, the winner of this matchup should go a long way in deciding the outcome of the match.

#2 Devin Booker vs Gary Trent Jr.

Gary Trent Jr. has had to step up with the number of injuries that the Portland Trailblazers have suffered. The brilliance of Lillard means that his focus will be on stopping Devin Booker for most of the night. His 3-point shooting has been on point this season, and is a major reason for the 15.2 points he is averaging per match.

However, in Devin Booker, he is up against a prolific scorer perfectly capable of hurting teams on his own. Booker got a much-deserved All-Star callup this year and is averaging 24.9 points and 4.4 assists per game. He has benefitted from Chris Paul’s presence, and looks set to lead his team to a deep playoff run.

#3 DeAndre Ayton vs Enes Kanter

DeAndre Ayton’s presence on both ends of the court for the Phoenix Suns has been thoroughly impressive. He has shown a marked improvement in his 2-point shooting and is averaging 14.5 points and 11.4 rebounds, along with 1.4 blocks per game. Ayton is shooting at an overall efficiency of almost 60%, which is his best ever return until now.

Quite a few Phoenix Suns' players have benefitted from Chris Paul's presence.

Enes Kanter, on the other hand, has had to step into the starting 5 in the absence of Jusuf Nurkic, and has produced double-doubles in his last 5 NBA games. His improved shooting form in recent times ensures that this will be another intriguing duel in this hotly-anticipated game.