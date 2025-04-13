Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 13 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Sacramento Kings host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday for their final regular-season game of the season. The Kings are 2-1 in their ongoing season series after a 106-122 road loss against the Suns in their previous meeting in January.

Ad

Ahead of the upcoming contest, the Suns (36-45) stand 11th in the Western Conference and are out of playoff contention. Meanwhile, the Kings (39-42) are ninth in the West and look to hold on to their home-court advantage for the first round of the play-in tournament.

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Reports

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Suns injury report for Apr. 13

The Suns will be without Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Nick Richards, and Kevin Durant for the game.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Player Status Injury Devin Booker Out Calf Bradley Beal Out Rest Nick Richards Out Elbow Kevin Durant Out (OFS) Ankle

Ad

Kings injury report for Apr. 13

On the other hand, the Kings have Jake LaRavia and Malik Monk listed out for the game.

Player Status Injury Jake LaRavia Out Thumb Malik Monk Out Calf

Ad

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings: Starting lineups and depth charts

Suns starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 13

The Suns may use a starting lineup of Tyus Jones (PG), Collin Gillespie (SG), Grayson Allen (SF), Ryan Dunn (PF) and Oso Ighodaro (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyus Jones Collin Gillespie TyTy Washington Jr. SG Collin Gillespie Grayson Allen Cody Martin SF Grayson Allen Cody Martin Ryan Dunn PF Ryan Dunn Royce O'Neale Cody Martin C Oso Ighodaro Mason Plumlee Bol Bol

Ad

Kings starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 13

Meanwhile, the Kings are projected to deploy a starting lineup of Keon Ellis (PG), Zach LaVine (SG), DeMar DeRozan (SF), Keegan Murray (PF) and Domantas Sabonis (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Keon Ellis Devin Carter Markelle Fultz SG Zach LaVine

Keon Ellis Devin Carter SF DeMar DeRozan Doug McDermott Zach LaVine PF Keegan Murray

Trey Lyles Isaac Jones C Domantas Sabonis Jonas Valanciunas Trey Lyles



Ad

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings: Preview

The Phoenix Suns have won two of their last 10 outings and are coming off a 98-117 home win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Ryan Dunn led their victory charge in the game with his double-double performance of 26 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have won four of their last 10 games and are on a two-game losing streak following their 101-100 home loss to the LA Clippers on Friday. Domantas Sabonis led their losing effort with his double-double of 19 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and a steal, while Zach LaVine led their scoring with 26 points.

Ad

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings?

The Suns-Kings matchup is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The game will be broadcast locally on NBCS-CA and AZFamily, and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More