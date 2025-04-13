  • home icon
Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 13 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Apr 13, 2025 10:42 GMT
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 13 | NBA 2024-25 season (Image: IMAGN)

The Sacramento Kings host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday for their final regular-season game of the season. The Kings are 2-1 in their ongoing season series after a 106-122 road loss against the Suns in their previous meeting in January.

Ahead of the upcoming contest, the Suns (36-45) stand 11th in the Western Conference and are out of playoff contention. Meanwhile, the Kings (39-42) are ninth in the West and look to hold on to their home-court advantage for the first round of the play-in tournament.

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Reports

Suns injury report for Apr. 13

The Suns will be without Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Nick Richards, and Kevin Durant for the game.

PlayerStatusInjury
Devin BookerOutCalf
Bradley BealOutRest
Nick RichardsOutElbow
Kevin DurantOut (OFS)Ankle
Kings injury report for Apr. 13

On the other hand, the Kings have Jake LaRavia and Malik Monk listed out for the game.

PlayerStatusInjury
Jake LaRaviaOutThumb
Malik MonkOutCalf
Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings: Starting lineups and depth charts

Suns starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 13

The Suns may use a starting lineup of Tyus Jones (PG), Collin Gillespie (SG), Grayson Allen (SF), Ryan Dunn (PF) and Oso Ighodaro (C) for the upcoming matchup.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGTyus JonesCollin GillespieTyTy Washington Jr.
SGCollin GillespieGrayson AllenCody Martin
SFGrayson AllenCody MartinRyan Dunn
PFRyan DunnRoyce O'NealeCody Martin
COso IghodaroMason PlumleeBol Bol
Kings starting lineup and depth chart for Apr. 13

Meanwhile, the Kings are projected to deploy a starting lineup of Keon Ellis (PG), Zach LaVine (SG), DeMar DeRozan (SF), Keegan Murray (PF) and Domantas Sabonis (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGKeon EllisDevin CarterMarkelle Fultz
SGZach LaVine
Keon EllisDevin Carter
SFDeMar DeRozanDoug McDermottZach LaVine
PFKeegan Murray
Trey LylesIsaac Jones
CDomantas SabonisJonas ValanciunasTrey Lyles
Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings: Preview

The Phoenix Suns have won two of their last 10 outings and are coming off a 98-117 home win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Ryan Dunn led their victory charge in the game with his double-double performance of 26 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have won four of their last 10 games and are on a two-game losing streak following their 101-100 home loss to the LA Clippers on Friday. Domantas Sabonis led their losing effort with his double-double of 19 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and a steal, while Zach LaVine led their scoring with 26 points.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings?

The Suns-Kings matchup is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The game will be broadcast locally on NBCS-CA and AZFamily, and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
