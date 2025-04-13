Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2025

The Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings matchup is one of 15 games scheduled for Sunday, the final day of the 2024-25 regular season. Phoenix is 11th in the West with a 36-45 record, while Sacramento is ninth with a 39-42 record.

The two teams have played each other 253 times in the regular season, with the Suns holding a 147-106 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season with Sacramento leading the series 2-1.

They last played on March 14 when Phoenix won 122-106 behind Kevin Durant and Devin Booker’s 22 points each. Sacramento was led by DeMar DeRozan’s 23 points.

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings game details and odds

The Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 13, at Golden 1 Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on NBCSCA and Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Suns (+625) vs. Kings (-950)

Spread: Suns (+15.5) vs. Kings (-15.5)

Total (O/U): Suns -110 (o224) vs. Kings -110 (u224)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings preview

It has been a highly disappointing season for the Suns. Their experiment to pair Bradley Beal alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker has been a failure. It’s quite baffling to imagine that a team with three All-Star caliber players isn’t even in the contention for a playoff spot.

Phoenix has won just two of its past 10 games and wasn’t helped by Durant going down with a left ankle sprain. He is out for Sunday’s game, and so are Booker (right calf soreness) and Beal (rest).

The Suns are coming off of a 117-98 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, as Ryan Dunn led them with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

The Kings find themselves where they were last year at this time of the season: the ninth-10th spot play-in game. They cannot move up and even if they lose, they could drop to 10th, which doesn’t really change anything.

Sacramento is on a two-game losing streak. It last played on Friday and had a heartbreaking 101-100 loss to the LA Clippers. Zach LaVine led the team in scoring with 26 points, while Domantas Sabonis had a double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings betting props

Ryan Dunn’s points total is set at 14.5. He is coming off of a big game and with Phoenix’s Big Three out, the rookie should have a good offensive showing and score more than 14.5 points.

Zach LaVine’s points total is set at 22.5. The oddsmakers favor him to go over, and so do we based on his recent form. Bet on the over..

Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings prediction and betting tips

The oddsmakers heavily favor the Kings to get a lopsided win at home. If they don’t rest players, they should cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 224 points.

