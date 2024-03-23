Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report for March 23 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The San Antonio Spurs will host the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference marquee showdown as the two teams face each other for the third time this season with the Spurs winning both contests.

The Suns (41-29) hold the seventh spot in the West and are second in the Pacific Divison. They are coming off a dominant win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at home with a final score of 128-115, improving their winning streak to two and have gone 4-2 in their last six games.

Meanwhile, the Spurs (15-55) have stayed at the bottom of the Conference throughout the season. They have lost two straight games, coming off a narrow 97-99 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies and another home loss to the Dallas Mavericks 113-107.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs injury report

Phoenix Suns injury report for March 23

The Suns have listed three players on their injury report: SF Josh Okogie (abdomen) and SG Damion Lee (knee) are out, while Center Jusuf Nurkic (orbital contusion) is probable.

What happened to Jusuf Nurkic and Damion Lee?

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic collided with Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks as Capela contested a layup attempt by Grayson Allen. The collision resulted in Nurkic visibly in pain, clutching his face as he fell.

He left the game and was subsequently diagnosed with an orbital contusion. However, he is listed as probable for their upcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Despite the severity of the injury, reports are indicating Nurkic might still be ready to take on Victor Wembanyama on the court.

The Phoenix Suns announced that guard Damion Lee had undergone surgery to fix his injured right meniscus.

Damion Lee sustained the knee injury during a workout session at the Phoenix Suns' practice facility, as stated by Phoenix in an announcement on Oct. 1.

The surgery was conducted by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, known for his work with high-profile athletes such as LA Angels star Shohei Ohtani and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whom he treated for elbow and Achilles injuries, respectively.

Lee's re-signing with Phoenix during the offseason on a two-year contract for the veteran's minimum provides the team with shooting depth and contributes to maintaining some continuity amidst significant changes in the squad.

San Antonio Spurs injury report for March 23

The Spurs have listed center Charles Bassey (left ACL) as out.

Player Status Injury Charles Bassey out Left ACL tear

What happened to Charles Bassey?

According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, the San Antonio Spurs declared that Bassey will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

This decision follows the unfortunate event of Bassey tearing the ACL in his left knee while competing for the G League's Austin Spurs.