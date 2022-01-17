Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 17th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns continue their road trip and visit the AT&T Center in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The Suns enter this game with the best record in the NBA (33-9) while the Spurs are near the bottom of the league standings with a 16-27 record.

The Spurs are coming off a victory against the injury-riddled LA Clippers team but have lost nine of their last 11 games. Dejounte Murray is playing at an All-Star level, averaging a near triple-double with 19.1 points, 8.9 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game while also grabbing a league-leading 2.1 steals a night.

The Suns, on the other hand, have been dominant on both ends of the floor all season. They are second in the league in defense and sixth in offensive rating. They enter this matchup on a three-game win streak, having won seven of their last nine games.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Deandre Ayton suffered an ankle sprain during the game against the Detroit Pistons. He went to the locker room after eight minutes of play and didn't return to the floor. He joins Abdel Nader (knee) and Cam Johnson (ankle) on the sidelines.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Abdel Nader Out Knee Injury Cam Johnson Out Ankle Injury Deandre Ayton Questionable Right Ankle Sprain

Meanwhile, Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky are both recovering from their respective long-term injuries.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The Spurs are entering this game with a healthy roster. Zach Collins has completed his rehabilitation and has been assigned to the NBA G-League. Meanwhile, Devontae Cacok and Joe Wieskamp have also been sent to the G-League on two-way contracts.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Zach Collins Out G-League - On Assignment Tre Jones Out Health and Safety Protocols Devontae Cacok Out G-League - Two-way Joe Wieskamp Out G-League - Two-way

Tre Jones continues to be under the league's health and safety protocols.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Suns will likely have JaVale McGee start as the center if Deandre Ayton isn't lacing up. The rest of the lineup should remain the same. Chris Paul and Devin Booker will start as the star backcourt with Paul running point. Mikal Bridges will retain his small forward position while Jae Crowder will start as the power forward as usual. Cam Payne, Landry Shamet and Jalen Smith will get high minutes off the bench.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs will deploy their ideal lineup for this game. Dejounte Murray will start as point guard and Devin Vassell will join him in the backcourt. Keldon Johnson will start as a power forward and Jakob Poeltl will continue to be the center. Finally, Doug McDermott will play the small forward role with Lonnie Walker and Derrick White coming off the bench.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - JaVale McGee

San Antonio Spurs

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Devin Vassell | F - Doug McDermott | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Jakob Poeltl

