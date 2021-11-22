Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will march to the AT&T Center to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Gregg Popovich's team has almost thrice more losses than wins this season. Meanwhile, the Suns are on an impressive twelve-game win streak, and have seemed near-invincible so far.

Chris Paul and co might prove to be too strong for Dejounte Murray and team. However, basketball is a game that remains unpredictable right until the end. Despite the Suns looking like the superior team on paper, there is an undeniable possibility that the Spurs can beat them.

The young Spurs have seven players averaging over ten points per game. The legendary Popovich has always believed in building a team that can function even without a crucial scorer. This team, on paper, seems a lot like the 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs. The only problem is, it is a team not suited for the three-point era. They have only one player who is shooting more than two three-pointers per game.

Defensively, the Spurs will be up against one of the most impressive and versatile offensive squads in the league. The Phoenix Suns have been absolutely exceptional even when up against the top-ranked teams in the league. Their recent mauling of the Denver Nuggets drives home the prowess of the Valley of the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns will travel to San Antonio with a key player out. Frank Kaminsky, a 7' 0" center, has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right knee. According to ESPN, Kaminsky will be sidelined indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Dario Saric will continue his rehabilitation for the ACL tear he endured. Abdel Nader, who was absent from the game against Denver, is also expected to miss the game against the Spurs due to right knee injury management.

Player Name Status Reason Dario Saric Out ACL tear Frank Kaminsky Out Stress fracture in right knee Abdel Nader Questionable Right knee injury management

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Rookie Jock Landale, who is averaging 2.8 points per game, has been marked as out in the NBA's official injury report. The reason for his absence has been attributed to the league's health and safety protocol. Landale has missed eight consecutive games, and will not be available until he clears the league's COVID-related protocols.

Zach Collins, who is yet to play this season, is listed as out due to a stress fracture in his left ankle. He is expected to make his season debut around Christmas.

Player Name Status Reason Jock Landale Out Health and Safety protocol Zach Collins Out Stress fracture left ankle

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Valley of the Suns will likely start Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the backcourt. Paul, one of the best point guards in the league, is averaging 10.7 assists per game this season.

Meanwhile, Booker is averaging 22.4 points and 2.3 threes per game. The guard duo from Phoenix is one of the most talented in the entire league, and might prove to be quite a handful for the Spurs defenders.

The backcourt, meanwhile, could see Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder start. Jae Crowder's outside shooting could be a great offensive weapon for the Suns.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will likely start the game with Dejounte Murray as their primary point guard. Murray is the top scorer in his team, and could be a key player in their offensive ranks. He should be joined by Derrick White in the backcourt.

Popovich will most likely start Jakob Poeltl as the team's center. Poeltl is currently averaging 12.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He will likely play alongside Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson in the Spurs' frontcourt.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

