Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 20 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Phoenix Suns will take on the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center on Thursday. This will be the second of three meetings between the two teams this season. Back on Dec. 3, the Suns defeated the Spurs 104-93.

Phoenix (26-28) is currently in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. They headed to the All-Star break on a three-game losing streak. San Antonio (23-29) is not far behind at 12th place. Prior to the All-Star festivities, they'd lost three of their last four games.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury report

Phoenix Suns injury report

Cody Martin (sports hernia) will not be suiting up against the Spurs on Thursday. Phoenix, however, will once again have the services of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen, who have overcome various injuries that kept them out of action in the Feb. 12 game against the Houston Rockets.

San Antonio Spurs injury report

Victor Wembanyama has been listed as doubtful due to an illness.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Phoenix Suns

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Tyus Jones TyTy Washington Jr. Monte Morris Devin Booker Grayson Allen Damion Lee Kevin Durant Bradley Beal Ryan Dunn Bol Bol Oso Ighodaro Nick Richards Mason Plumlee

San Antonio Spurs

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Chris Paul Stephon Castle Jordan McLaughlin De'Aaron Fox Julian Champagnie Blake Wesley Devin Vassell Keldon Johnson Malaki Branham Harrison Barnes Jeremy Sochan Bismack Biyombo Charles Bassey Sandro Mamukelashvili

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Key matchups

Devin Booker vs De'Aaron Fox

Both starters at the shooting guard position are former All-Stars who can light it up from the perimeter. Though Booker is having a bit of a down season in terms of his shooting clip from deep (33.9%), he is still an outside threat that Spurs guards cannot leave wide open. Fox, on the other hand, is shooting 50% from the field, which is close to his career high of 51.2%.

Tyus Jones vs Chris Paul

The matchup at point guard is a battle of cerebral floor generals. In his first season with the Suns, Jones is averaging 6.0 assists per game (though he's also committing 1.4 turnovers a night, the most of his career thus far). Jones will have his hands full with Paul, as the Point God is dishing 8.1 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from the field.

Kevin Durant vs Harrison Barnes

Durant, the most lethal scorer on either team in this matchup, has been climbing the list of all-time leading scorers. Earlier this month, he became just the eighth player in NBA history to crack 30,000 points. There is no way, of course, that Barnes — who was a starting forward on the revolutionary Golden State Warriors team before Durant came to the Bay Area — will allow himself to be outhustled.

