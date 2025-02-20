Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 20 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Phoenix Suns will take on the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center on Thursday. This will be the second of three meetings between the two teams this season. Back on Dec. 3, the Suns defeated the Spurs 104-93.
Phoenix (26-28) is currently in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. They headed to the All-Star break on a three-game losing streak. San Antonio (23-29) is not far behind at 12th place. Prior to the All-Star festivities, they'd lost three of their last four games.
Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury report
Phoenix Suns injury report
Cody Martin (sports hernia) will not be suiting up against the Spurs on Thursday. Phoenix, however, will once again have the services of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen, who have overcome various injuries that kept them out of action in the Feb. 12 game against the Houston Rockets.
San Antonio Spurs injury report
Victor Wembanyama has been listed as doubtful due to an illness.
Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart
Phoenix Suns
San Antonio Spurs
Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Key matchups
Devin Booker vs Devin Vassell
Both starters at the shooting guard position can light it up from the perimeter. Though Booker is having a bit of a down season in terms of his shooting clip from deep (33.9%), he is still an outside threat that Spurs guards cannot leave wide open.
Tyus Jones vs Chris Paul
The matchup at point guard is a battle of cerebral floor generals. In his first season with the Suns, Jones is averaging 6.0 assists per game (though he's also committing 1.4 turnovers a night, the most of his career thus far). Jones will have his hands full with Paul, as the Point God is dishing 8.1 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from the field.
Kevin Durant vs Harrison Barnes
Durant, the most lethal scorer on either team in this matchup, has been climbing the list of all-time leading scorers. Earlier this month, he became just the eighth player in NBA history to crack 30,000 points. There is no way, of course, that Barnes — who was a starting forward on the revolutionary Golden State Warriors team before Durant came to the Bay Area — will allow himself to be outhustled.
