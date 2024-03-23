Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2024

The Phoenix Suns visit the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the third matchup of their season with the Spurs winning the last two.

The Suns, 41-29, are seventh in the West and second in the Atlantic Division, coming off a 128-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks at home on Thursday, tying their season series.

On the other hand, the Spurs, 15-55, are 15th in the West and last in the Southwest division, coming off a narrow 99-97 defeat to their divison rivals, the Memphis Grizzlies, on the first set of their back-to-back.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs prediction, preview, starting lineup and betting tips

The game between the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs will be aired locally on Bally Sports SW-SA and Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free access.

Spread: Suns -9.5 vs. Spurs +10.

Moneyline: Suns -450 vs. Spurs +360.

Total over and under: Suns O 229.5 vs. Spurs O 229.5.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs preview

The Mavericks completed a clean sweep of their four-game series against the struggling Spurs, having secured victories in the first three encounters by an average margin of 18.3 points.

Despite a sluggish start from beyond the arc, with a 6 of 18 performance in the first half, the Spurs found their rhythm in the third quarter, converting 6 of 11 attempts from long range.

Overcoming a 13-point deficit from the first half, San Antonio orchestrated impressive 11-0 runs, both to start the third quarter and early in the fourth.

Briefly taking the lead, San Antonio faced a resilient Mavericks team that ultimately sealed the contest in their favor 113-107. The Spurs played the game without Zach Collins, who is currently sidelined due to concussion protocol stemming from an incident during Sunday's triumph against Brooklyn, where he struck the back of his head on the court. Collins' availability for the upcoming game remains uncertain as he is listed as questionable.

Devin Booker led the charge as the Phoenix Suns utilized a fourth-quarter surge to secure a 128-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Booker showcased his scoring prowess with 30 points, while Eric Gordon made a significant impact off the bench with 21 points.

The Suns found their rhythm from beyond the arc, with Booker sinking six 3-pointers and both Gordon and Royce O'Neale contributing four each. On the other side, Kevin Durant tallied 19 points, supported by Grayson Allen's 13 points.

With this win, the Suns reached a season-high 12 games above .500, boasting a record of 41-29. They have emerged victorious in six of their last nine outings. Notably, the Suns received a substantial boost from their bench, contributing 47 points on an impressive 17-of-24 shooting performance.

Despite facing fatigue from playing on the second night of back-to-back games, they initially struggled, falling into an early 25-11 deficit.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and rotations

The Phoenix Suns will start Devin Booker at PG, Bradley Beal at SG, Grayson Allen at SF, Kevin Durant at PF and Jusuf Nurkic at center.

The San Antonio Spurs will start Tre Jones at PG, Devin Vassell at SG, Julian Champagnie at SF, Jeremy Sochan at PF and Victor Wembanyama at center.

Kevin Durant subs out for Bol Bol at the start of the second quarter and then again in the fourth quarter, and Royce O'Neal checks in for Bradley Beal at the sixth-minute mark of the second quarter.

At the four-minute mark of the first quarter, the towering presence of Victor Wembanyama exits the court, making way for backup center Zach Collins. This substitution pattern repeats itself at the fifth-minute mark of the second quarter and again during the third quarter.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Kevin Durant has averaged 27.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. His rebound prop is set at over/under 6.5 and is not favored to cross or reach this mark.

Devin Booker has averaged 27.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists with 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 blocks and is favored to cross or reach this mark.

Victor Wembanyama has averaged 20.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. His prop for the first basket is set at +700 and is considered a good bet, provided he's the Spurs leading scorer.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs prediction

The Phoenix Suns are heavily favored to win, despite playing on the road, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -9.5 point spread and -450 on the moneyline.

The Suns are anticipated to cross the over mark set for the point total at 228.5, while the Spurs are favored to go under 229.