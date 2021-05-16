Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - May 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will end the 2020-21 NBA regular season with the second of a back-to-back game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at the AT&T Center.

It has been an exceptional season for the Suns, who have qualified for the playoffs and are the second-best team in the West. The Spurs, on the other hand, have secured their play-in slot.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 16th; 2:00 PM ET (Sunday, 11:30 PM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas.

Phoenix Suns preview

The Phoenix Suns are the second-best team in the West

The Phoenix Suns are flying, all thanks to the partnership of Chris Paul and Devin Booker on the backcourt. The team has put together an impressive run, winning seven of their last 10 games.

A win for the Phoenix Suns would likely move them into first place if the Utah Jazz fail to win against the Sacramento Kings.

Key player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker is having one of the best seasons of his career as his partnership with veteran Chris Paul has increased his production rate.

Suns get their 50th win of the season after taking down the Spurs. It was not close. Devin Booker had 27 points in 26 minutes.



If the Suns win the same matchup tomorrow, a 51-21 record would be the fifth-best winning percentage in franchise history. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) May 15, 2021

The 24-year-old is averaging 25.5 points this season while shooting 48.3% from the field. In the 140-103 thrashing of the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, he recorded 27 points and four assists.

Phoenix Suns predicted lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Dario Saric

San Antonio Spurs preview

The San Antonio Spurs secured their play-in slot

Although the San Antonio Spurs have qualified for the play-in tournament, they will look to snap their three-game losing streak ahead of the playoffs. It has been a devastating end to the regular season for them as injuries have sidelined a few starters.

Despite not being one of the top defensive-rated teams in the league, the Spurs are ranked 14th in defensive rating.

Key player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan has been the standout player for the San Antonio Spurs, leading the team in points per game (22.1) and assists (5.6). His efforts on both offense and defense have been game-changing for the team.

GOT EM! 😱@DeMar_DeRozan working the patented double pump fake to perfection 🤌 pic.twitter.com/chIfYFx5rb — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 13, 2021

If the San Antonio Spurs are to secure their playoff spot through the play-in tournament, a red-hot, rejuvenated DeRozan is their best bet.

San Antonio Spurs predicted lineup

Point Guard - Patty Mills | Shooting Guard - Lonnie Walker l Small Forward - Devin Vassell l Power Forward - Keldon Johnson l Center - Drew Eubanks

Suns vs Spurs prediction

The Phoenix Suns are the favorites to claim victory in this matchup. While most teams are building team chemistry and confidence ahead of the postseason, Gregg Popovich has decided to protect his key players and keep them fresh.

Regardless, the Phoenix Suns are the stronger team on paper.

Where to watch the Suns vs Spurs game

The Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs game will be broadcasted locally on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports Southwest–San Antonio. The match can also be live-streamed via NBA League Pass.