Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns, the hottest team in the NBA right now, will visit the AT&T Center to take on the young San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Winners of 12 consecutive games, the Phoenix Suns are showing the NBA why they are legitimate title contenders this season. In their utter annihilation of the Denver Nuggets, they turned the first quarter into a virtual 12-minute House of Highlights collection.

Despite the impressive offensive display of coach Monty Williams’ team, it has been their defense that has allowed them to shake off a slow start. Since suffering defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings on October 27 for a 1-3 record, they have not lost again. Chris Paul and Devin Booker continue to lead the way for the Phoenix Suns.

The San Antonio Spurs have lost four straight games, which have been as lopsided as they looked. Coach Gregg Popovich is almost always satisfied with the hustle and competitiveness of his youngsters, but they clearly lack support for Dejounte Murray. If the 25-year old struggles like he did against the Minnesota Timberwolves, opponents will quickly pounce on the opportunity to finish the game as soon as possible.

The Phoenix Suns will probably be coming over for another lesson in the making. The San Antonio Spurs’ collective lineup will have to double what they have been doing so far to defend their home floor on Monday.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, November 22nd; 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday, November 23rd; 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns' starting unit is one of the best in the NBA [Photo: Bright Side of the Sun]

Pace has been a big factor in the Phoenix Suns' best run of wins in more than a decade. Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges have been deadly when their opponents are trying to organize the defense. Paul’s ability to read defensive coverage has been the catalyst for a very fluid attack from inside and out. The NBA’s assists leader is almost unstoppable when forcing the defense on its heels.

The Phoenix Suns’ ability to pressure the ball without over-committing has allowed them to suffocate offenses. Even when their shots do not fall, they have been able to snatch wins out of the jaws of defeat because of their defense. They are fifth in the league in steals and allow teams only 104.4 PPG, which is ninth in the league.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul may have lost a step, but he remains one of the best players in the league even at age 36. He leads the NBA in assists and steals, underlining his dominance on offense and defense for the Phoenix Suns. His value, however, is more than just the numbers on the stat sheet.

StatMuse @statmuse Games with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers since Chris Paul came into the league in 2005:



47 — Chris Paul

21 — Jose Calderon

15 — Steve Nash

13 — Rajon Rondo



CP3 also now has the most such games since 1985. Games with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers since Chris Paul came into the league in 2005:47 — Chris Paul21 — Jose Calderon15 — Steve Nash13 — Rajon RondoCP3 also now has the most such games since 1985. https://t.co/LTPp5rfwGG

The 11-time All-Star’s ability to address defensive coverage and set up teammates is the gold standard for the NBA. Sometimes, what he does will not show on the stat, but there is no doubt who runs this team on both ends of the floor. With Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns have bona fide title aspirations.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The young San Antonio Spurs have really struggled this season [Photo: Desert Sport]

The San Antonio Spurs can’t buy a bucket without Dejounte Murray. Considering that DJM’s shooting is not his best asset, Pop’s team is in a lot of trouble on offense.

San Antonio’s offense is predicated on drives to the baskets and putbacks. They are last in the league in three-point shots drained, which only makes the inside forays such torture.

One thing that has stood out for the San Antonio Spurs this season other than Dejounte Murray’s performance is the emergence of Devin Vassell. The second-year pro is having a career year in almost all statistical categories. His increase in point production is one of the best in the NBA.

Vassell is also turning out to be a monster on defense. He will be severely tested by the deadly Phoenix Suns backcourt.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

As mentioned above, Dejounte Murray’s value to the San Antonio Spurs cannot be overstated. He leads the team in scoring, assists and steals. The former All-NBA Defensive team member is also a hair away from being the team’s best rebounder despite being a point guard.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs With his 22 PTS, 10 AST and 10 REB yesterday, @DejounteMurray is now tied for the third most triple-doubles in Spurs history! 💯👏 With his 22 PTS, 10 AST and 10 REB yesterday, @DejounteMurray is now tied for the third most triple-doubles in Spurs history! 💯👏 https://t.co/aSaqD8WUp7

The hope is for him to develop his outside shot into a more reliable weapon for the San Antonio Spurs. If he can crank up his efficiency to league average, he will become one of the best two-way players in the NBA.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Derrick White | F - Doug McDermott | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Jakob Poeltl

Suns vs Spurs Match Prediction

The matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs could be the perfect trap game for the former if they are complacent. Everyone in the NBA knows that once the Suns can get to Dejounte Murray, they will have the Spurs in a tough spot.

Dejounte Murray will face a bevy of long, smart and tough defenders against the Phoenix Suns. He will hopefully get the support that he badly needs from the rest of the group.

The Phoenix Suns could roll to another win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Where to watch the Suns vs Spurs game

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bally Sports San Antonio and Bally Sports Arizona will cover the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs as it happens. The NBA League Pass will also stream the game live.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh