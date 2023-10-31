Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (31st October)

The Phoenix Suns may not have Devin Booker and Bradley Beal suiting up for them in the last couple of games, but that hasn't stopped the team from propping up with a win. Following their latest 126-104 blowout win against the Utah Jazz, they host the San Antonio Spurs at the Footprint Center on Tuesday (October 31) where Kevin Durant will face off against Victor Wembanyama for the first time.

The Spurs had a shaky start to their 2023-24 campaign losing to the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener. They regrouped against the Houston Rockets with a 126-122 win but were blown away by the 123-83 by the Los Angeles Clippers. Now, they face a side that will probably miss Booker and Beal and hope that they can hit the .500 mark against a stern Phoenix outfit who are still a threat without two of their biggest names.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs game details:

Teams: Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

Date & Time: October 31, 2023 / 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Footprint Center, Arizona

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs game preview and injury report

The Suns will be without Beal and Durant for a third straight game. The former is yet to suit up this season for the Suns. Despite the absence of their stars, the outfit has ridden on performances from Eric Gordon and Josh Okogie. While Kevin Durant continues to lead from the front with 32.0 points per game, he's had help coming in.

According to ESPN's updated injury list, the Spurs have no players listed on the IRL and are set to field a full roster against the Suns. San Antonio will bank heavily on Victor Wembanyama who is averaging averaging 15.7 points and 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. Devin Vassell (20.7 points), and Keldon Johnson (14.0 points) do a major chunk of the damage.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs odds and prediction

Spread: Suns (-8) vs Spurs (+8)

Moneyline: Suns (-345) vs Spurs (+275)

Total (o/u): 232

While the Suns head into Tuesday's clash with less than 100% health, the team is still more than formidable to take advantage of the Spurs' inexperience. Despite Wembanyama, the team still has some work to do. The onus will be on Durant again to lead Phoenix to another win, and there's no doubt that he will get past Wemby and the Spurs.

Phoenix Suns depth chart

Position Starters 2nd Unit 3rd Unit 4th Unit 5th Unit Point Guard Devin Booker (Day-to-day) Jordan Goodwin Saben Lee Shooting Guard Bradley Beal (Day-to-day) Grayson Allen Damion Lee (Out) Small Forward Josh Okogie Eric Gordon Nassir Little Power Forward Kevin Durant Yuta Watanabe Keita Bates-Diop Center Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Bol Bol Chimezie Metu Udoka Azubuike

San Antonio Spurs depth chart

Position Starters 2nd Unit 3rd Unit 4th Unit 5th Unit Point Guard Jeremy Sochan Tre Jones Devonte Graham Blake Wesley Shooting Guard Devin Vassell Malaki Branham Blake Wesley Devonte Graham Small Forward Keldon Johnson Doug McDermott Julian Champagnie Cedi Osman Power Forward Victor Wembanyama Cedi Osman Julian Champagnie Jeremy Sochan Center Zach Collins Charles Bassey Victor Wembanyama Sandro Mamukelashvili