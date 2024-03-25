Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 25 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs is one of the many games on the NBA slate for March 25. Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time and will be aired locally. League Pass subscribers will also be able to stream this matchup.

Monday will be the fourth and final matchup between these two teams. It will also be the second leg of a mini-series. The Suns and Spurs faced off on Saturday, with Phoenix winning by a final score of 131-106.

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, the Suns are battling in an air-tight Western Conference. They currently sit in sixth place with a 42-29 record. However, the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks are within a half-game of them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As for the Spurs, they are looking to build momentum into next season. San Antonio has the worst record in the Western Conference at 15-56.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs injury reports:

Phoenix Suns injury report for March 25

The Phoenix Suns will nearly be at full strength, as they only have one player listed on the injury report for Monday. Veteran guard Damion Lee has been ruled out as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

San Antonio Spurs injury report for March 25

Looking at the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs, they could be without their best player for this matchup. Rookie standout Victor Wembanyama is listed as questionable as he deals with a sprained ankle. The No. 1 pick has played in 63 of a possible 71 games for the Spurs this season.

Aside from Wembanyama, center Charles Bassey remains out for San Antonio after tearing his ACL earlier this year.

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs starting lineups and depth charts

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

With their roster being at close to full strength, the Suns are likely to roll out their typical starting lineup for this season. That being the unit of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant and Jufuf Nurkic.

Here is a look at Phoenix’s depth chart as the regular season begins to wind down:

PG Devin Booker Isaiah Thomas Saben Lee SG Bradley Beal Eric Gordon Josh Okogie SF Grayson Allen Royce O'Neal Nassir Little David Roddy PF Kevin Durant Bol Bol Ish Wainright C Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Udoka Azubuike Thaddeus Young

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart

What the Spurs’ starting lineup looks like will depend on the status of Victor Wembanyama. If the Rookie of the Year frontrunner does play, San Antonio will likely stick with their common lineup. Gregg Popovich typically goes with the five-man unit of Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Julian Champagnie and Wembanyama.

Here is a full breakdown of the Spurs’ depth chart:

PG Tre Jones Blake Wesley SG Devin Vassell Malakia Branham Sidy Cissoko SF Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson Cedi Osman PF Jeremy Sochan Dominick Barlow Sandro Mamukelashvili C Victor Wembanyama Zach Collins RaiQuan Gray

Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs key matchups

The key matchups for Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs will depend on the status of some important players. If Victor Wembanyama does play, how the Suns try and defend him will be a key thing to monitor.

Another matchup to keep an eye on will be Jeremy Sochan on Kevin Durant. The second-year forward is going to have his hands full trying to slow down the former MVP. That said, if the Spurs want any shot at winning, they'll need to make life tough for Durant and Devin Booker.