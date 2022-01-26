Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz host the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

The Jazz and Suns faced off two days ago and this matchup is the backend of a back-to-back. Chris Paul and co. came out victorious in their first encounter with a 115-109 victory against the undermanned Jazz.

The Suns are proving to be the best team in the league. They have won 10 of their last 11 games and show no signs of slowing down. They hold the best record in the league at 37-9 and are one of the few teams that are in the top five in both offensive (4th) and defensive (2nd) ratings.

The Jazz, meanwhile, are going through a slump. Since starting the season 28-10, they have now lost eight of their last ten games. They are coming off back-to-back losses against the two best teams in the league, the Suns and the Warriors, but a few of their defeats were against rebuilding teams like the Rockets, Pacers and Pistons.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Suns have a plethora of players on the injury report. Starters Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder are out due to an ankle sprain and wrist contusion. Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader and Dario Saric all continue to be sidelined due to long-term injuries.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Deandre Ayton Out Right Ankle Sprain Jae Crowder Out Left Wrist Contusion Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Abdel Nader Out Right Knee Injury - Management Cameron Payne Out Right Wrist Sprain JaVale McGee Out Left Knee Soreness

JaVale McGee and Cameron Payne have also been sidelined for this clash so the Suns' bench depth has taken a hit. McGee is out with a sore knee while Payne is suffering from a wrist sprain.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Jazz have their two max contract players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, sidelined for the game. They are undergoing a losing skid without their two best players.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Donovan Mitchell Out Concussion Protocol Rudy Gobert Out Left Calf Strain

Moreover, Bojan Bogdanovic is not listed on the injury report so he is available to play.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Suns will deploy the lineup from their last game. Chris Paul and Devin Booker will start in the backcourt as usual with Paul at point. Mikal Bridges will retain his small forward role and Cameron Johnson is expected to start as the power forward until Crowder can return to action. Bismack Biyombo should start as center because Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee are both sidelined. Landry Shamet and Elfrid Payton should get major minutes off the bench because their depth is hampered.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz will deploy the same lineup they have whenever Mitchell and Gobert don't lace up. Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale will retain their usual positions as point guard, small forward and power forward respectively. Joe Ingles is expected to start in place of Mitchell in the backcourt and Hassan Whiteside should replace Gobert as the center. Jordan Clarkson will get the most minutes off the bench.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Cameron Johnson | C - Bismack Biyombo.

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Joe Ingles | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Hassan Whiteside.

