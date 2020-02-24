Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Match Preview and Predictions - 24th February 2020

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz will host the Phoenix Suns

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Monday, 24th February 2020 (9:00 PM ET)

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Last Game Result

Phoenix Suns (23-34): 112-104 win over the Chicago Bulls (22nd February)

Utah Jazz (36-20): 110-120 loss to the Houston Rockets (22nd February)

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have been largely disappointing this season, and only a remarkable late run of form will result in a first playoff appearance since 2010. Phoenix defeated the Chicago Bulls on Saturday to improve to 23-34, although following a run of just three wins in their past ten games, the Suns remain 5.5 games back from 8th seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

With that said, Deandre Ayton has been excellent during the month of February, while Devin Booker has returned from his first All-Star appearance in good form. Twelve of Phoenix's 23 wins have also come on the road this season and the Suns have no new injury concerns ahead of their trip to Utah.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker has been Phoenix's best performer this season

Devin Booker didn't exactly light up the All-Star Game following his reserve call-up, although it has been an excellent season for the 23-year-old. Booker is averaging 26.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per contest and the Michigan native is also shooting a career-high 49.4 percent from the field.

Suns Predicted Lineup:

Mikal Bridges, Kelly Oubre, Jr., Cheick Diallo, Devin Booker, Ricky Rubio

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz entered the All-Star break following a sequence of four consecutive wins, although Quin Snyder's side has struggled since returning to the court. The Jazz were convincingly swept aside by the struggling San Antonio Spurs on Friday, before being overwhelmed by the Houston Rockets' small ball approach on Saturday. The Jazz's much-lauded defense has slipped to seventh in points allowed per game (107.5) - although they won their only previous matchup with the Suns this season, and remain among the best home teams in the NBA (20-7).

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell was Utah's standout player during the defeat to the Rockets

Donovan Mitchell was Utah's best performer during the defeat to the Rockets as he finished with 31 points on 12-for-24 shooting. The 23-year-old holds season averages of 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per contest - and he will once again be the Jazz's biggest offensive threat against the Suns.

Jazz Predicted Lineup:

Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles

Suns vs Jazz Match Prediction

Booker and Ayton will provide problems for the Jazz's struggling defense, although Utah remains strong at Vivint Smart Home Arena - and Snyder's side should have enough quality to pick up a much-needed win.

Where to Watch Suns vs Jazz?

The game will be broadcast live on AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain and FOX Sports Arizona from 9:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.