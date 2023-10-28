Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Prediction and game preview - October 28, 2023 

The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz face off on October 28. This will be the Suns' third game of the season, having beaten the Golden State Warriors 108-104 on opening night before losing 100-95 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Utah has also gone 1-1 in their opening two games.

Phoenix will likely be without Devin Booker (doubtful) and Bradley Beal (out), who are on the injury report heading . Utah is yet to submit their injury report, but they are coming on the second night of a back-to-back, so fatigue could be a factor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Prediction

The Jazz have been impressive under Will Hardy. Even as a rebuilding team, they defied expectations last season and are coming off an impressive 120-118 win over the LA Clippers.

However, Kevin Durant can never be taken lightly. The superstar forward is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. He could singlehandedly lead his team to victory if the Jazz don't find a way to contain his offensive prowess.

Still, without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns' depth will be tested, especially against a Jazz team that pushes the space and spreads the floor.

Phoenix should still be considered the favorites, though. They've got the best player in the contest and are coming off 24 hours of rest. It will be a close game, but the Suns should have enough to overcome whatever Utah throws at them.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Rosters

Here are the full rosters for each team.

Phoenix Suns

Player Pos Devin Booker SG Josh Okogie SG Bradley Beal SG Jordan Goodwin SG Chimezie Metu PF Grayson Allen SG Saben Lee PG Damion Lee G Bol Bol C Drew Eubanks C Yuta Watanabe F Jusuf Nurkic FC Keita Bates-Diop SF Eric Gordon G Nassir Little SF Udoka Azubuike C Kevin Durant SF

Utah Jazz

Player Pos Ochai Agbaji SF Josh Christopher G Jordan Clarkson G John Collins PF Kris Dunn SG Simone Fontecchio SF Keyonte George G Taylor Hendricks F Talen Horton-Tucker SF Johnny Juzang SG Walker Kessler C Lauri Markkanen SF Kelly Olynyk C Micah Potter C Luka Samanic PF Brice Sensabaugh F Collin Sexton PG Omer Yurtseven C

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Where to watch

You can watch the game between the Suns and Jazz on AZ Family 3TV, AZ Family Sports Network 44, KJZZ, Fubo and League Pass. The game will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz: Players to watch

The Suns will lean heavily on Kevin Durant. The superstar forward could be the difference maker for his team and is always a threat to drop 40 points. Josh Okogie and Eric Gordon will likely play big roles, as should Jusuf Nurkic. Jordan Goodwin can be a spark plug off the bench.

For the Jazz, Lauri Markkanen and John Collins comprise a diverse front-court pairing with Walker Kessler anchoring the middle. The trio will be difficult to stop, especially if the have some floor spacing from Jordan Clarkson, Colin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Off the bench, Kelly Olynyk's physical play and perimeter scoring could be a big factor for the Jazz.