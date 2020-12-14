Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - December 14th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns dropped their NBA preseason opener against the Utah Jazz by 14 points. However, they were handicapped without new star player Chris Paul, who was ruled out of the lineup after reportedly experiencing soreness in his right ankle.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz - NBA Preseason Game

Date & Time: Monday, December 14th, 2020, 9 PM ET (Tuesday, December 15th, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

These two Western Conference rivals will face each other one more time in the NBA preseason schedule. Jordan Clarkson had a surprise performance for the Utah Jazz in the first matchup with 19 points off the bench. Suns bench player Langston Galloway also surprised the fans with 17 points in 16 minutes.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz are back on their home court for the first time since March and, according to Utah state laws, are allowed to have 1,500 fans in the arena.

The Utah Jazz won their first preseason game by 14 points and are looking to repeat their performance in the next matchup, as well. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert form the team's main duo and will be responsible for leading the team to the playoffs this season.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell

All eyes were set on Donovan Mitchell in the Utah Jazz's first preseason game. The league hasn't seen Mitchell since his brilliant playoff performance in the first round of the 2020 playoffs. He dropped 50+ points in an attempt to win games and recently signed a $195 million max extension with the Utah Jazz.

Mitchell is the face of the Utah Jazz franchise for years to come. His performances in the 2020 playoffs cemented his stature in the league as one of the best shooting guards.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Donovan Mitchell, G Joe Ingles, F Georges Niang, F Bojan Bogdanovic, C Rudy Gobert

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns were the only team in the 2020 Orlando bubble to go undefeated. Following the blockbuster trade to acquire Chris Paul, the team is itching to show off its new backcourt duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Unfortunately, due to soreness in his right ankle, Paul was asked to sit out of the preseason opener.

As mentioned earlier, the Phoenix Suns were handicapped without Chris Paul, but he wasn't the only player missing from the lineup. Dario Saric and Jae Crowder were also ruled out of the game as Saric reported a quad injury, and the coach decided to not let Crowder play.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns' 8-0 run in the Orlando bubble was led by the exceptional performances of their star guard, Devin Booker. The young shooting guard is the only player currently in the NBA with a 70-point game.

Devin Booker is the next face of the Phoenix Suns franchise. He is so exceptionally talented at a young age that many analysts have said that he will lead the Phoenix Suns to their first-ever NBA title and might retire with league MVP honors. Chris Paul recently appeared on "The Old Man and Three" podcast and said that Booker was a major reason why he decided to come to Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Devin Booker, G Cameron Payne, F Cameron Johnson, F Mikal Bridges, C Deandre Ayton

Suns vs Jazz Match Prediction

The matchup of the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz was interesting to watch as these two teams could meet again in the NBA 2021 playoffs. Everyone was excited to see young shooting guards Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker go up against each other.

The December 14 matchup could go either way as these teams will be without many players in their lineups, and although the first match was won by 14 points, the game was pretty close for a long time. If Paul and Crowder are added to the Suns' lineup, the Suns might be favored to win over the Jazz

Where to watch Suns vs Jazz?

The Suns vs Jazz matchup will be nationally and locally televised on AT&T SportsNet and Fox Sports Arizona. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

