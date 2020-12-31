Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - December 31st, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz are slowly starting to build momentum. Both these teams want to occupy the upper echelons of the Western Conference seedings and enter this game on the back of a win.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, December 31st, 9 PM ET (Friday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Phoenix Suns Preview

Despite Devin Booker having a slow start, the Phoenix Suns are winning games with ease. Monty Williams has done well to establish a defensive identity for the franchise and Chris Paul's presence makes the team that much sound tactically.

. @CP3 has the most assist ever by a Suns player through his first 4 games with the team.



(prev. Stephon Marbury with 36 in 2001) pic.twitter.com/Pkh4jVITcd — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 30, 2020

For once, the Phoenix Suns aren't about a couple of names. They have incredible depth and as many as seven players averaging more than 10 points per game. But no one has impressed more than sophomore Cameron Johnson, who's almost doubled his output from last season and is averaging 15.5 points per game.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul

Chris Paul is yet to find his shooting boots but has taken up the floor general's role for the Phoenix Suns and is doing a fantastic job. Paul is averaging 9.5 assists through four games while committing just 1.8 turnovers per outing. Given that the Utah Jazz have a few traditional bigs, CP3 will try the defensive switches to drain some mid-range shots as well.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz left it late against the OKC Thunder but Donovan Mitchell came through to seal their second win of the season. Having said that, they need to improve their shooting accuracy to be more comfortable against opponents with a deep bench such as the Phoenix Suns.

The Utah Jazz are the best rebounding team in the league thanks to the efforts of Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale. They maintain significant authority on both ends of the court inside the paint. Their perimeter defense needs some improvement though.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has started the season slowly. He's averaging only 20.3 points per game right now which is a step down from his last year's numbers. He's also shooting a paltry 32.3% from the field. However, he's still the Utah Jazz's go-to guy down the stretch and scored their last 12 points against OKC including the game-winner.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

Suns vs Jazz Match Prediction

Both the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz are among the less efficient teams on offense. So this is a match that will be decided on the defensive front. While you can rely on Gobert to protect the rim, the Suns have fluid ball movement and many shooters who can space the floor. Expect the Suns to escape with a narrow win.

Where to watch Suns vs Jazz?

National broadcast of this game will be available on NBA TV. You can tune in to FOX Sports Arizona and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain for local coverage of the same. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

