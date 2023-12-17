Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards: Prediction & betting tips | December 17, 2023

The Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards is one of five games on the NBA slate for December 17th. This marks the first meeting of the season between these two teams. The matchup is scheduled to begin at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

Heading into Sunday, the Suns sit in tenth place in the Western Conference with a record of 13-12. They'll be looking to put an end to their current two-game losing streak. Their most recent loss came a the hands of the New York Knicks thanks to a career night from Jalen Brunson.

As for the Washington Wizards, they continue to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Their 4-20 record is good for 14th place in the Eastern Conference. The only team in the league with a worse record than them is the Detroit Pistons.

Despite their poor record, the Wizards enter Sunday with positive momentum. They picked up their fourth win of the year on Friday after knocking off the Indiana Pacers.

Looking at the injury report, the Suns will be without Bradley Beal, Josh Okogie and Damion Lee. For Washington, Johnny Davis, Delon Wright and Landry Shamet have all been ruled out.

Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards: Betting odds and tips

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the betting odds for Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards is incredibly lobsided. Kevin Durant and company are heavy favorites, coming in with a spread of -13. The Suns' moneyling sits at -800, while the Wizards have +560 odds. The over/under for the matchup is set at 246.

Neither of these teams are known for their defense, and both like to play fast. With that in mind, player points props might be something worth monitoring. Some of the notable players' lines include Jordan Poole (17.5), Kevin Durant (29.5) and Devin Booker (28.5).

The safest of these lines might be Durant's. Even though it is the highest, he enters the matchup as one of the league's top scorers (30.7 PPG). Of the 21 games he has played in, Durant has broken the 30-point mark 12 times.

Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards: Prediction

It goes without saying who should walk away with a win in Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards. Even with their recent struggles, the Phoenix Suns are the much better team. Losing Bradley Beal again is tough, but they have more than enough firepower to take down a team like the Wizards.

Washington has minimal opitons when it comes to guarding Durant and Booker, which could make it a long night for them. This kind of matchup is a good chance for Phoenix to get themselves back on track.