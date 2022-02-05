Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - February 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will continue their East Coast road trip in the 2021-22 NBA when they face the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena on Saturday.

The Suns started their trip with a 115-124 loss against the Atlanta Hawks, which snapped their 11-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Wizards bounced back to winning ways with a 106-103 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, which ended their six-game skid.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Saturday, February 5; 7:00 PM ET (Sunday, February 6; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns endured a rare second-half meltdown against the Hawks in their previous game. They looked good to win the clash, despite their opponents knocking down 11 3-pointers in the first half.

Trae Young and co. rarely missed shots from the deep, converting 20 of their 41 attempts from the arc. That proved to be decisive in the eventual scheme of things as the Suns endured their first loss since January 8.

Devin Booker scored a team-high 32 points, while Mikal Bridges had 24. Phoenix shot a dismal nine of 32 from the three-point range, but were efficient overall, making 52.4% of their field goal attempts.

Nevertheless, the Suns fought valiantly, trimming the Hawks' 14-point advantage to only seven midway through the fourth quarter, but couldn't get the job done. They will be motivated to do well against the shorthanded Washington Wizards. Phoenix will enter this matchup as the favorites.

Key Player - Deandre Ayton

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton will have his task cut out against the Washington Wizards, especially at the defensive end.

Kyle Kuzma and co. score 47.2% of their points in the paint. So Ayton and his backup McGee will have to protect the rim well and force Washington to make more long-range attempts. If he does that, the Suns' chances of winning the game will improve.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards recorded a surprising win against Joel Embiid's 76ers in their previous game. That was impressive, as they were without their talisman Bradley Beal, and the Sixers were on a five-game winning streak entering that contest.

Nevertheless, former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma rose to the occasion for the Wizards, bagging 24 points, seven rebounds and three blocks on the night. He shot ten of 19 from the floor, including four of six from the arc. Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie had a 14-point triple double, and also tallied 12 rebounds and ten assists.

The Wizards did a stellar job matching the Sixers' intensity from the get-go. A similar effort would bolster their chances of beating the league leaders Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - Kyle Kuzma

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards

With Bradley Beal out injured, Kyle Kuzma could be the Wizards' best bet to lead them to a win over the surging Suns.

He carried out that role against the Sixers well, and has done so several times this season against other teams. Kuzma has recorded a 30-point and two 20-point outings in his last three games.

If the 26-year-old can play efficiently at both ends of the floor, the Wizards will fancy their chances of causing an upset.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Aaron Holiday | F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Daniel Gafford.

Suns vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are the clear favorites to win this game, based on their overall form this season and roster health.

The Suns will also be motivated to do well following their shock defeat to Atlanta. Nevertheless, Washington are a tricky opponent, and if they execute their plans well, they could be a tough team to deal with, which should make for a close clash.

Where to watch Suns vs Wizards?

Bally Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Washington will provide local TV coverage of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Washington Wizards. Fans can also watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

