Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - January 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns are on the road this Monday, where they face off against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in the 2020-2021 NBA.

The game is set to feature high-flying action, as two of the hottest scorers in the league - Devin Booker and Bradley Beal - are all set to go toe to toe in the backcourt. The duo has been tearing it up from the floor and could come out all guns blazing in this matchup.

However, another great battle, at the point guard position between Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, will not materialize, as the latter is doubtful due to injury. Russell's status is being monitored on a day-to-day basis as he recovers from quadricep strains, and he won't be suiting up for Monday night's game.

Another blow to the already struggling Washington Wizards squad comes in the form of Thomas Bryant, who is out for the season due to a torn ACL in his left knee.

The Phoenix Suns enter this contest with a 7-3 start to the season, while the Wizards come in with an abysmal 2-8 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, January 11th, 2021 7:00 PM ET (Sunday 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns are coming off an impressive win against a top contender in the East, defeating the Indiana Pacers 125-117.

The Phoenix Suns put on an exhilirating display with 16 three-pointers on the night. They were also clutch from the free-throw line, scoring 17 points with 100% accuracy.

This is it. This is the content. pic.twitter.com/6a0wq5GQiV — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 10, 2021

Mikal Bridges exploded with a team-high 34 points in 35 minutes. Devin Booker had a great evening as well, garnering 25 points to go with seven assists and three rebounds. CP3 also facilitated his side with ten assists and 15 points on the night.

Key player - Devin Booker

New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker continues to dazzle this season and has been filling up the stat sheet with big performances.

Booker could undoubtedly be a key player going into Monday night's game with the Washington Wizards, as he will face the highest-scoring player in the league, Bradley Beal. The game could see an intense battle between the two guards as they show off their prowess at the offensive end of the hardwood.

Devin Booker put the moves on Paul George. 🔥pic.twitter.com/iDB0FgEwN3 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 4, 2021

Booker is averaging 22 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in ten games this season.

Phoenix Suns' Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton.

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards continue to search for answers this season owing to their rock bottom position in the Eastern Conference. They are on a three-game losing streak and will be desperate to bounce back with a win in this matchup.

Injury/status updates for Monday’s #WizSuns:



Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) will be AVAILABLE.



Russell Westbrook (left quad soreness) remains OUT. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 10, 2021

Experts believed that the Washington Wizards got the better end of the deal when they swapped Russell Westbrook for John Wall this offseason, but so far that has appeared to have been a bust. The Washington Wizards need to address the situation and find a way out of their early-season mess if they wish to climb back up this season.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has been carrying the Washington Wizards' offense with a league-high 35-points average in nine games this season. He is on his way to becoming a scoring champ this campaign but has not been able to convert his performances into wins for the Washington Wizards.

The Washington Wizards will require even more from him in their matchup with the red-hot Phoenix Suns on Monday, as Westbrook and Bryant will be on the sidelines. Beal will have to find another gear and step up big time to steal the win against one of the top contenders in the West.

Bradley Beal rocking the baby with Russ 😂😂😂



Beal has 31 points in 27 minutes



pic.twitter.com/xprc4AHFr5 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 2, 2021

Beal is shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc this season.

Washington Wizards' Predicted Lineup

G Raul Neto, G Bradley Beal, F Deni Avdija, F Rui Hachimura , C Robin Lopez.

Suns vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards are on a losing streak and will be short-handed, as Westbrook and Bryant won't be in action on Monday. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are blazing hot and are likely to pack a punch from the get-go.

While stranger things have happened in the NBA, this game does not appear to follow that script. The Phoenix Suns are expected to take the win and improve their record to eight wins for the season.

Where to watch Suns vs Wizards?

Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports Washington and Fox Sports Arizona. The game can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.