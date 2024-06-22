PHOTO: Jaylen Brown posts pic of Kevin Porter Jr.’s ex Kysre Gondrezick with NBA Finals MVP trophy

Jaylen Brown confirmed it was WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick who was spotted with him during the Celtics' championship parade on Friday after posting a pic of her on his story. After the parade, Brown uploaded a photo of Gondrezick holding his NBA Finals MVP award. The two were spotted on the Celtics' parade bus before.

Here's the pic Brown uploaded on his Instagram:

Kysre holding Jaylen's NBA Finals MVP award (image via Brown's Instagram)

Here's a video of Gondrezick on the Celtics' championship parade bus next to Brown:

While NBA fans consider the two are in a relationship, neither Brown nor Gondrezick has confirmed anything amid their brewing bond.

Gondrezick was dating former NBA player Kevin Porter Jr. before. However, their relationship ended after the former Rockets star assaulted her at a Midtown hotel on Sep. 13, 2023. Porter pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges in Jan. 2024.

Gondrezick is signed to Chicago Sky of the WNBA. She's made her league return after a three-year hiatus. She played for the Indiana Fever in her rookie season in 2021. She was the fourth pick out of West Virginia that year.

Meanwhile, Brown has always been low-key about his personal and dating life, so there's no substantial information available about his past love interests.

Jaylen Brown rocks "State your Source" t-shirt at Celtics' championship parade

Jaylen Brown's outfit was another reason he made the headlines amid the Celtics' championship parade. He rocked a "State your source" t-shirt, mocking NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith. The two got into it online after Smith said an NBA source told him that Brown wasn't viewed as "marketable" because of his "I am better than you attitude."

Brown heard the noise and hit back at Smith, demanding him to reveal his source.

It was the perfect time for Brown to hit back at Smith again after bagging the NBA Finals MVP trophy over co-star Jayson Tatum. Brown was at the forefront of the Celtics' playoffs run after winning the Eastern Conference MVP award.

The 27-year-old remarkably shut down his critics, justifying his $304 million extension after winning his first championship by being the best player on a stacked Celtics team. He debunked all notions around him like the one Smith reported about and is deservingly being praised for his contributions to Boston's record 18th NBA title.

