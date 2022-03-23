Photos: "Come home LeBron!?" - Adorable young fans seen with creative LeBron James posters during the King's homecoming

After LeBron James dazzled in this year’s All-Star Game, Cleveland Cavaliers fans were ready for more in “King James” much-anticipated regular-season “home” game. The thousands of fans who still lustily cheered for the Akron-Ohio native were not disappointed with the four-time MVP’s performance. James finished with a spectacular triple-double and led the LA Lakers to a win over the Cavaliers.

The Lakers superstar remains a fan-favorite even after leaving the Cavs twice in his career. No one will forget that he delivered on his promise to the city of Cleveland that he’d bring a championship to the success-starved city. Thousands of fans are still hoping that James will relive those glorious moments with a third merry-go-round with the team that drafted him.

The heartwarming messages that were scattered all over Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse were in persuasive pleas for James to come home. James’ contract with the Lakers runs until the 2022-23 season if he does not sign an extension. He also sent a shockwave of excitement to Cavaliers fans before the All-Star weekend when he said that he’s not closing his door on a possible return.

Even if LeBron James had not made his thoughts known at a potential reunion with the Cavaliers, Cleveland fans would still beg him to return. They have been doing so for the last couple of years when he bolted to the LA Lakers a few seasons ago.

LeBron James previously admitted that the clamor of Cavaliers fans for a return was one of the biggest reasons why he left the Miami Heat. If Cleveland fans keep up with their dedication and passion to see “King James” in Cavs jersey again, he may listen to that call one more time.

Will LeBron James come home for the second time in his career?

"King James" could hold court once more in Cleveland.

LeBron James will be with the LA Lakers for at least one more year, unless they trade him and rebuild. If the Hollywood team goes in that direction, the 18-time All-Star could end up where he started his NBA career. If that’s the case, they could look at the All-Star Game and the game last night as the possible guiding lights that brought James back to Cleveland.

Rob Pelinka and the Lakers know what they have, considering how LeBron James has been playing this season. They’ll likely and aggressively push for him to sign an extension with the assurance that the team’s roster will be better.

Building around the G.O.A.T candidate is the sane thing to do instead of trading away the player who will be the NBA’s career leader in points by next season.

Stranger things have happened in the NBA, but seeing James back in Cleveland will be a bit of a stretch.

