Photos: Jimmy Butler meets and daps up with soccer legend David Beckham and his daughter Harper after Miami Heat's game

Jimmy Butler put up a special performance for the Miami Heat to lead them to a Game 2 win over the Atlanta Hawks. In the aftermath of the win, Butler spent some time with soccer legend David Beckham and his daughter Harper, who were present at the FTX Arena.

Jimmy Butler is an avid soccer fan. He follows the game very closely and meeting a legend like David Beckham certainly further brightened up his mood. The former United midfielder's daughter Harper is a big "Jimmy Buckets" fan and was seen cheering for him throughout the game. It certainly worked as Butler went on to score a career-high of 45 points against the Hawks.

The 32-year-old is friends with many elite soccer stars and often sends out updates on social media of him watching and supporting teams playing the game. He visited Stamford Bridge in 2017 and showed off his shooting skills.

He has met the likes of Paul Pogba and Neymar, but spending time with someone like Beckham is certainly a big motivation for anyone. The Englishman is a living legend and the experience that he brings is very diverse compared to the other greats in sports.

Jimmy Butler scores 45 points to lead the Heat to a 115-105 win against the Hawks

After a blowout loss to the Heat in Game 1, a strong response was expected from the Hawks in Game 2 and that is exactly what happened. Both teams were neck and neck in the first half and the game looked set to go down to the wire. Trae Young did better than his Game 1 performance, but the Heat still gave him a lot of trouble on the offensive end.

Jimmy Butler scored 21 points in the first half alone. He looked explosive and kept attacking the basket, which helped him massively throughout the game. After a stunning first half, both teams were separated by just two points and that was when the Heat started to slowly take over the game.

Butler was consistent in his approach and kept making baskets to help the Heat take a considerable lead going into the fourth quarter. However, the Hawks were not a side that was ready to give up that easily. Knowing that the Heat were tightly guarding Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic started to unleash himself.

He made some big buckets in the fourth quarter to reduce the deficit to just three points, but the Heat were not going to let the Hawks impose their will. Jimmy Butler made some tough shots in the clutch to get the Heat past the finish line. Not only was he stellar from mid-range, but he also made four shots from beyond the arc to get the Heat to a memorable win.

Jimmy Butler is usually a player who is unselfish and believes in involving his teammates. However, he proved that he could be a lethal scorer whenever he wanted by racking up 45 points on 60% shooting from the field.

With two more wins required to clinch the series, Butler will be looking to continue playing at a high level. He is one of the best in the postseason and if he plays at the same level, the Heat would be a big problem for many in the East.

