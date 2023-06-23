Photos: Looking at best dappered players on 2023 NBA Draft night

The 2023 NBA Draft consists of young and promising athletes who are ready to take the next step as they enter the professional level.

Besides their talents in playing basketball, there are some who have a knack for looking sharp and being well-dressed for the occasion. Here are the ten best dappered players on 2023 NBA Draft night.

10) Keyonte George

Keyonte George - @Leaguefits

The Baylor Bears guard, Keyonte George, is at No. 10 with a flashy combination for his suit. Coupled with the smooth-looking coat is a maroon-colored polo to go with the black leather shoes.

9) Cason Wallace

Cason Wallace - @Leaguefits

Selected tenth overall by the Dallas Mavericks, Cason Wallace gets the number nine spot on the list.

He has a nice combination going with the black and red colors, along with the smooth-looking leather shoes to top it all off. For the 2023 NBA Draft, Wallace went the extra mile with the silver chained necklace on display.

8) Kobe Bufkin

Kobe Bufkin - @Leaguefits

Selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bufkin put on a clean and smooth full-on white suit for the special occasion.

The Michigan Wolverines guard also has a braided-looking necklace to add to the whole fit.

7) Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama - @Leaguefits

Selected seventh overall by the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama wore a clean green suit to the event. He also wore an interesting-looking necklace with an object attached to it.

6) Jett Howard

Jett Howard - @Leaguefits

Selected 11th overall by the Orlando Magic, Jett Howard wore a beige-colored suit to the 2023 NBA Draft. It's simple but oozes smoothness and easily stands out on this list.

5) Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller - @Leaguefits

Selected second overall by the Charlotte Hornets, Brandon Miller wore an electric checkered suit to draft night. Besides the clean white polo underneath, Miller also wore a silver necklace to go along with the complete look.

4) Amen and Ausar Thompson

Amen and Ausar Thompson - @Leaguefits

The twins received attention leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft. as each had unique skillsets of their own on the court. From their choice of clothing during draft night, it's evident that the twins have a special bond.

3) Taylor Hendricks

Taylor Hendricks - @dmarge

Selected ninth overall by the Utah Jazz, Taylor Hendricks had a clear vision with his attire for the event. Inside his pink coat was a collage of pictures displaying his journey to the NBA.

2) Gradey Dick

Gradey Dick - @GoldieOnSports

Selected 13th overall by the Toronto Raptors, Gradey Dick wore a shiny coat to the event to signify his arrival on NBA draft night. He also wore a shiny silver chain to complement his attire.

1) Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson - @AndrewKSchlecht

The number one spot on the list goes to Scoot Henderson. Selected third overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, Henderson had a unique look to his suit, which earns him the top spot.

