Photos: Nike drops LeBron 9 Low in collaboration with Liverpool FC

The Nike LeBron 9 Lows are the LeBron 9s with a soccer twist. These shoes feature Liverpool FC colors and the team's logo on the back. These features make them the perfect choice for every fan of "The Reds."

LeBron James has had many incredible signature shoes with Nike, and LeBron 9 Lows are no exception. The "Reverse Liverpool" colorway was released on Sunday, September 18, and is available at major retailers.

While these shoes look incredible, they also represent the four-time MVP's success off the court. Many fans know that LeBron James has an ownership stake in Liverpool FC, contributing to his billionaire status.

The design of the LeBron 9 Lows has vibrant colors and the signatures of almost every organization involved in the shoes. Nike's iconic Swoosh is featured on both sides of the shoe, while LeBron James' signature is on the tongue.

The LeBron 9 Lows feature King James' signature on the tongue (Image via B/R Football)

The shoe's heel features the logo of one of the best teams in the Premier League, Liverpool FC. The LFC Liver bird can be seen on the back on a white background. The design of the shoe is simple yet beautiful.

LeBron James' favorite soccer team is featured on his signature shoes (Image via Liverpool FC)

The shoes look stylish, and the combination of colors makes them and are an enticing purchase for Liverpool fans.

The signature shoes feature the Nike Swoosh on both sides (Image via Liverpool FC)

The popular footwear company has again used its most advanced technology for LeBron James' signature shoes. LeBron 9 Lows have a rich mixture of high-quality materials that makes them durable.

Furthermore, the shoes are incredibly comfortable with breathability and a foam midsole. Their off-court style makes them perfect for casual wear.

More details on the Liverpool-inspired signature shoe by LeBron James and Nike (Image via Liverpool FC)

You can check out more photos of the Nike LeBron 9 Lows on the official store of Liverpool FC.

The retail price of the shoes is $185. They can be ordered from Nike retailers and on the official website of the footwear company.

LeBron James' connection to Liverpool FC

LeBron James is dominant on the court and a savvy businessman. Back in 2011, he purchased an ownership stake in Liverpool FC.

Liverpool FC is one of LeBron James' most successful business ventures (Image via Getty Images)

Today, the four-time NBA champion owns 2% of the Premier League team, and James' stake is estimated to be worth more than $40 million.

