Pictures: Victor Wembanyama meets San Antonio Spurs legends

On June 24, Victor Wembanyama released a picture of him with some genuine San Antonio Spurs legends. In the picture, Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, and Sean Elliot can all be seen standing next to and being dwarfed by the 2023 first-overall pick.

Wemby @vicw_32 Couldn’t ask for better role models 🖤 Couldn’t ask for better role models 🖤 https://t.co/lcw7cvbeTt

The San Antonio Spurs have a rich heritage of elite big men and are known as a franchise that understands how to develop elite talent once they get them through the door. With head coach Gregg Popovich, Victor Wembanyama will have one of the most experienced leaders to learn from - with the legendary coach having developed some of the game's most talented forwards and big men.

Victor Wembanyama will enter the NBA as the most sought-after prospect since LeBron James after footage of his dominance in the French LNB Pro A league went viral on multiple occasions last season.

At approximately 7'4'', Wembanyama is an intriguing prospect. He draws similarities from Kevin Durant for his scoring ability off the catch and off the dribble while also boasting a tight handle and elite upside as a rim protector.

This past season, Wembanyama played for Metropolitans, where he averaged a double-double in points and rebounds while also registering three blocks per game. However, the incoming rookie will undoubtedly require some time to adjust to the physicality and athleticism he will encounter in the NBA.

Fortunately for Wembanyama, he has some elite company around him, and will be able to learn from some of the greatest players the Spurs organization has to offer.

Victor Wembanyama discusses his mindset when playing

During a recent appearance on JJ Redick's Old Man and the Three podcast, Victor Wembanyama discussed how he stays so relaxed when on the court.

“My totem is something bigger than basketball. It’s just accomplishing yourself inside this universe," Wembanyama said. "When I need motivation, when I need energy, when I’m tired and I need to fight on the court and it’s hard, I always remember, I’m free in the universe. I do what I can. I know what I wanna do and nothing’s gonna stop me from doing it.

“It doesn’t just stop in basketball, it’s about life.”

It will be interesting to see if Victor Wembanyama can continue to remain so 'zen' when being faced with the highly competitive nature of NBA players. Especially, if the Spurs find themselves fighting for a play-in or playoff berth later in the year.

Nevertheless, Victor Wembayama will likely find himself playing under a pressure cooker of expectations in the upcoming season. He will navigate through a ridiculous amount of inevitable scrutiny that comes with being labeled as the next great player to suit up in the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama has arrived in San Antonio

On June 23, a video showing Victor Wembanyama arriving in Texas and being greeted by the San Antonio Spurs mascot went viral.

Spurs mascot welcomes Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio with a hug 🖤(via @SpursCoyote /IG) Spurs mascot welcomes Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio with a hug 🖤(via @SpursCoyote /IG)https://t.co/bklwZosZJL

Now that Wembanyama is in Texas, he will likely begin working with the teams coaching staff, along with their physical trainers, and player development team. They look to give their latest star the best chance of a strong start in the NBA.

