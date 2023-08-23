“Pinch myself moment”: Erik Spoelstra takes pride in Filipino roots as Team USA coach returning to his country

Erik Spoelstra is of Filipino descent and takes pride in his roots. His mother was born in the Philippines, and he has visited often. Spoelstra is back in the island country as a part of the Team USA basketball staff.

Spoelstra was selected to be an assistant for the men’s national team in its current campaign and the upcoming FIBA World Cup. The team arrived in Manila this week and will play its group games in the Philippines.

The Miami Heat coach is in awe of the experience. He was honored to be selected for the prestigious Team USA staff.

“I couldn’t believe it when I found out. At first, it was a pinch-myself moment,” Spoelstra said.

Spoelstra will aid Team USA with his cultural knowledge

Spoelstra had glowing praise for the historic program. He was ecstatic to join the team.

“To be asked to be a part of the USA basketball program, it has an illustrious history. You just never think you will have an opportunity to be a part of it,” Spoelstra said. “It’s a dream come true.”

The fact that the World Cup is happening in the country close to his heart made the moment even better. Spoelstra will have some extra insight on preparing the team for their extended stay in the country he knows so well.

“Once we found out it was going to be in Manila, I couldn’t believe it,” Spoelstra said. “I knew it was going to be somewhere in Asia. But it was here (Manila), and I was like, 'Wow, this is going to be really cool.'”

Spoelstra has spent many offseasons in the Philippines. He has run basketball camps there as well to help spread the game.

“This brings me back to those trips,” Spoelstra said. “They are some of my favorite memories in my career coming here in the summer. We had a lot of fun. I am thrilled to be here now with the USA program.”

Spoelstra is beyond deserving of a spot on the Team USA staff. He is one of the NBA's best coaches. He has won two titles with the Miami Heat and taken them to six NBA Finals. He just led the eight-seeded, underdog Heat to the finals once again.

He will bring his knowledge and expertise to Team USA in the World Cup. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will lead the staff for the first time. USA will begin its campaign against New Zealand on Saturday.

