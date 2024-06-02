PJ Washington's wife Alisah poses with $5,336 Chanel bag and $443 Saint Lauren Paris heels

On Saturday, Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington's wife, Alisah, shared a look with fans on her Instagram story. She posed in a navy blue outfit along with Saint Lauren Paris heels and a Chanel handbag.

The Saint Laurent Paris black leather heels are priced at $443 on The Luxury Closet. The Chanel vanity bag is listed at $5,336 on BUYMA.

Alisah Chanel's Instagram story

Alisah Washington is an Instagram influencer specializing in fitness and beauty with over 550k followers. She is an ambassador for many beauty and fitness brands. She is the proprietor of "Chanel Minks and Browz," her beauty salon.

PJ and Alisah Washington started dating a few months after PJ split with his controversial former girlfriend, Brittany Renner. The Mavericks forward proposed to Alisah when she was pregnant with their son in August 2022. The couple welcomed their son, Preston, in December 2022 and tied the knot in October 2023.

Alisah spares no effort to celebrate PJ Washington's first NBA Conference Finals victory

On Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks won in the Western Conference finals after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the best-of-seven series. It was PJ Washington's first conference finals win in the NBA. His wife, Alisah, spared no effort to celebrate the Mavericks forward's success.

Alisah Washington shared a photo on Instagram of her celebrating the victory with PJ and a celebratory cake.

"I'm that extra wife," Chanel captioned the image.

Chanel celebrated her husband's conference final win

The Dallas Mavericks' ongoing playoff run is also the first postseason appearance of PJ Washington's career. The 25-year-old spent the first four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets before being acquired by the Mavericks midway through the season.

PJ Washington's addition to the team has helped it turn around and become a serious contender for this year's championship title. Washington has been a key player for Dallas with his defensive prowess and incredible outside stroke.

The Mavericks forward has played all postseason games, averaging 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

PJ Washington and Co. will next face the Boston Celtics for the season finale, with Game 1 of the NBA Finals scheduled for Thursday.