Player in focus: Blake Griffin and his journey so far with the Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2020-21

Blake Griffin has been sensational since joining the Brooklyn Nets, showing that he can still compete at the highest level. Coming off the bench in the Nets' last game, Griffin recorded 17 points and six rebounds in his team's 116-103 mauling of the Toronto Raptors.

The veteran commenced his NBA journey with the LA Clippers in 2009 after he was selected as the first overall pick in the draft that year.

He played college ball with the Oklahoma Sooners, where he had an exceptional sophomore year. Blake Griffin won all six of the national player of the year awards in his sophomore year before deciding to go pro.

Role with the Brooklyn Nets

Blake Griffin (#2) of the Brooklyn Nets

Blake Griffin plays as a power forward for the Brooklyn Nets, acting as a substitute for Kevin Durant.

Griffin has been given another opportunity to do what he does best, which is getting to the rim and making layups and dunks. With so many playmakers like Kyrie Irving and James Harden in the team, he does not have to worry about making his shots.

The Detroit Pistons was the previous home of Blake Griffin before his contract was bought out. The 32-year-old recorded a career-high 50 points for the Pistons before he got sidelined with a knee injury. His return saw the forward record career lows, resulting in his contract getting bought out.

The Brooklyn Nets have found a way to unlock vintage Griffin, who gets in the paint and converts. With illustrious teammates around him, he has a lot more leeway to get to the rim now.

Season so far

Advertisement

Blake Griffin (#2) and James Harden (#13) of the Brooklyn Nets

Blake Griffin has had a sizzling campaign with the Brooklyn Nets, despite averaging single digits in points (9.8) for the first time in his long career.

Considering the role and minutes played for his new team, Griffin has been impactful and efficient for the Brooklyn Nets, averaging a 0.495 field goal percentage.

Kevin Durant praises what Blake Griffin has brought to the Nets:



"His IQ is through the roof. He knows how to play basketball on both sides of the floor." pic.twitter.com/6kqRmpfTYk — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 25, 2021

In just a few weeks, Blake Griffin has developed the type of chemistry that takes teams years to achieve. When called upon, Blake Griffin has risen to the occasion and helped the Brooklyn Nets maintain their incredible run at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Strengths and Weaknesses

One of Blake Griffin's assets is his post-up play, as the forward tries to get to the rim as many times as possible. His basketball IQ is also a commendable attribute, as he is a good reader of the game and has impressive court vision.

Advertisement

However, Blake Griffin struggles in defense, especially during off-ball possessions. The former Pistons star is also not the high-flyer he once was, which makes it difficult for him to challenge plays at the rim.

If Griffin can improve his hustle play on and off the ball, he could be invaluable to the Brooklyn Nets.

Expectations from Blake Griffin going forward

Blake Griffin has shown that he can impact games even from the bench. After the surging Brooklyn Nets have secured their playoff berth, he should now focus on replicating this performances during the postseason.

Committed performances from Blake Griffin could help the Brooklyn Nets win the NBA Finals. Success in the playoffs will guarantee the forward the first championship ring of his career.